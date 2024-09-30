Warwick Tauwhare-George New Chair Of Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation

Warwick Tauwhare-George (photo/Supplied)

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa has announced the appointment of Warwick Tauwhare-George (Ngāi Tahu – Ngāti Waewae, Ngāti Wheke, and Ngāti Hikairo - Waipapa) as Chair of Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation Limited.

With extensive governance experience dating back to 2006 and including international roles, Warwick currently holds directorships with CentrePort Limited, a significant player in New Zealand’s import and export supply chains, Riverlock Group, a family-owned entity employing approximately 140 kaimahi with interests in horticulture (kiwifruit), post-harvest infrastructure, dairy and forestry, and Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, the regional economic development agency for Taranaki. He was formerly the Chair of Ngāmotu Hotels Ltd, and has been a member of Fonterra’s Cooperative Relations Committee

Warwick was formerly Chief Executive of Parininihi ki Waitotara, a Taranaki-based Māori incorporation with interests across various sectors as well as public and private investment funds. Most recently, Warwick has been employed by the Ministry for Primary Industries as the Deputy Director-General Māori Partnerships and Investment. The focus of this role has been on developing an operational strategy and establishing a business unit within MPI to work with and support iwi, hapū, whānau and Māori organisations to grow their primary sector interests.

Justin Tipa says: “Warwick’s leadership and governance experience spans a wide range of industry sectors including primary industries, infrastructure, property and construction, tourism and funds investment, which align extremely well with the sectors in which Ngāi Tahu Holdings is currently active.”

“Most importantly, throughout his career to date, Warwick has demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing economic opportunities for whānau, making him an excellent choice for this role,” Justin Tipa says.

Warwick will take on his Chair role from 30 November and will work with current board director and interim Chair Jon Hartley to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

“I want to acknowledge Jon for the valuable contribution he has made to the Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation Board during his tenure as interim Chair this year,” Justin Tipa says.

“Jon is a highly qualified director with significant local and international experience, and I know that he will continue to play an important role as a director on the Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation Board going forward.”

Warwick Tauwhare-George says that he feels privileged to have the opportunity to return to work for the iwi as Chair of Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation Limited, having previously held roles on the boards of Ngāi Tahu Farming and Ngāi Tahu Seafood.

“As a parent of three daughters, I am conscious of the responsibility we have to ensure that our actions today are in the best interests of future generations of Ngāi Tahu whānau,” Warwick Tauwhare-George says.

