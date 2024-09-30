Launch Of Ethnic Arts & Trade Foundation NZ In Parliament

The launch of the Ethnic Arts & Trade Foundation NZ at the Parliament Beehive in Wellington on 25th September 2024 was a remarkable event, well-attended by members of New Zealand's diverse ethnic communities, Parliamentarians, and Ambassadors/High Commissioners.

The evening featured captivating performances by African, Chinese, Indian, Colombian, and Filipino artists, along with a display of stunning artwork.

The event was organised by Jaspreet Singh Kandhari, Gurdeep Talwar and Ghouse Majeed, the founding trustees of the Foundation.

Dr. Parmjeet Parmar, Member of Parliament, hosted the event and welcomed the audience which included parliamentarians from various political parties and distinguished community members. Hon. David Seymour, ACT Party leader and Minister of Regulations, officially launched the organization, underscoring its vision and objectives.

An introduction highlighted the Vision, aims, and objectives of the Organization, and a strong conviction of the Trustees to deliver the outcome aligning with the Foundation's key focus on "Bridging Connections, Exploring Possibilities".

Another special feature of the launch event was the presence of Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and staff from many foreign missions based in Wellington.

The Founding Trustees Gurdeep Talwar, Jaspreet Singh Kandhari, and Ghouse Majeed emphasized plans to expand the board and work collaboratively with foreign missions, government bodies, and NGOs involved in arts and trade. The list of Foreign Mission included :

1. Her Excellency - Ms Jane Connolly - Ambassador of Ireland

2. His Excellency - Mr.Makoto Osawa- Ambassador of Japan

3. His Excellency – Mr. Luis Ernesto Morejón Rodríguez - Ambassador Cuba

4. His Excellency - Mr. Zsolt Hetesy - Ambassador of Hungary

5. Her Excellency - Mrs. Manahi Pakarati - Ambassador of Chile

6. Mr. Dinesh Khadka - Honorary Consul of Nepal

7. Mr. Mukesh Ghiya - Second Secy. at the Indian High Commission

8. Mr. Karim Mohd. - Second Secretary at the Embassy of Egypt

9 Mrs. Keltie Patterson -Acting High Commissioner of Canada

10. His Excellency Dr.Faizal Aziz Ahmed-High Commissioner of Pakistan.

The organization envisions support and collaboration from individuals and groups eager to contribute to its ambitious mission of exploring cross-border trade opportunities, focusing on benefiting small to medium enterprises. Those interested in joining or learning more about the foundation's efforts can visit their official webpage at www.eatfnz.org.nz or Email admin@eatfnz.org.nz

