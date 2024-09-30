“TUI TAKES FEEDBACK VERY SERIOUSLY….YEAH RIGHT”

Tui Feedback Line (Photo/Supplied)

Tui has announced its infamous ‘Yeah right’ campaign is back – and it’s promising to generate as much discourse following the return as ever.

As the self-proclaimed, irreverent voice of the nation, Tui reckons the world’s gotten a little too serious. That’s why after nearly ten years, the New Zealand brewery is bringing back its iconic billboards.

With close to a decade passing since Tui’s last ‘Yeah right’ billboard ran, Tui is promising to continue its longstanding legacy, albeit with new and culturally relevant lines.

To prepare for the inevitable onslaught of commentary following this, Tui has launched ‘The Tui Feedback line’, a 24/7 phone feedback service available by dialing 0800-TUI-YEAH-RIGHT (0800 884 932).

Once through, members of the public are encouraged to leave feedback, suggestions, complaints or general chin wagging regarding the return of ‘Yeah right’, to none other than Mike Minogue.

Mike is a long-term Tui fan, actor, producer, Radio Hauraki host, and part time collaborator of the Alternative Commentary Collective, and now, he can add ‘Tui Customer Feedback Specialist’ to his resumé as he sets up a special new office in Tui country; Mangatainoka to receive the country’s feedback officially.

Have you seen a line you loved? Is there a current event worth commenting on? Or is Tui just not being punchy enough? Anyone can have their say by dialing in. If we love your line, we’ll be in touch as it may even be used on a future ‘Yeah right’ ad.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re in a world gone mad,” says Mike. “You can barely raise a pinkie without someone having something to say about it. So rather than try to fight it, we’re encouraging it with the Tui Feedback Line.

“I look forward to hearing the Karen’s and Dave’s of New Zealand tear up the feedback line. We’re bound to find some gold in there.”

Tui old-timer Fraser Shrimpton say’s Kiwis can still expect the same hilarious irreverence from Tui.

“We’re not going to be afraid to say the things we’ve all been thinking,” he says. “As always, we’re aiming to help Kiwis lighten up and have a laugh.

“We’re living in a world where everyone has an opinion, so we as a brand, have embraced not being afraid to hear it and are welcoming any and all feedback,” he adds.

A lot has changed at Tui since the last ‘Yeah right’ ad. In 2019 Tui took on a new lease of life with the launch of Tui RTD’s. Yep, that's right, Tui does RTD’s.

These refreshing RTD sodas are available in vodka or bourbon varieties; an honest Kiwi drink for the next generation that carries on the tradition that Tui brews are full of flavour, not themselves.

In an era of cancel culture and endless opinions, the ‘Yeah right’ ads are primed to poke fun at the collective seriousness of the modern world.

So, if you find yourself clutching your pearls or typing furiously into your phone, don’t worry – Tui’s got you covered.

If you have feedback about one of the Tui billboards, dial 0800-TUI-YEAH-RIGHT (0800 884 932), right now.

© Scoop Media

