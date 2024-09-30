ExportNZ DHL Export Barometer Report 2024

The ExportNZ DHL Export Barometer is an initiative aimed at analysing export confidence in New Zealand and identifying export trends. It is based on nationwide research, examining the business outlook of exporters, highlighting changes in overseas market demand and providing insights into the factors impacting on New Zealand’s export trade. The research was conducted between 01 June and 30 June 2024 and received 271 responses.

Key Finding:

A net 18% of respondents reported a positive export performance over the last 12 months.

the last 12 months.

A net 51% of respondents expect to see export orders grow over the next 12 months.

next 12 months.

next 12 months. The top barriers to exporting have remained consistent for three

years running, and continue to be; cost and supply of supply chains and logistics, high cost of doing business in New Zealand, and the

years running, and continue to be; Labour shortages are also an ongoing barrier to exporting more from New Zealand, but as demand for goods overseas drops the need for exporters to add more staff also falls as is show in these results.

40% of respondents said that their costs had increased by 20% or more.

85% of respondents reported that their logistics and supply chain costs had increased, including 10% who reported an increase of 50% or more.

In response to rising costs and slowing consumer demand, respondents are taking actions including: Developing new products/services, Improving business processes, Entering new markets, Enhancing their presence online.

What can the Government do to support exporters? More support to attend trade shows, Continue to sign free trade agreements, Access to support for market research, Research & Development, and from NZTE.



