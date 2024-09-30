TradeGecko’s Founder Cameron Priest Doubles Down On His Dedication To Shopify Apps In Exclusive New Podcast

09 September

One of the founders of Kiwi SaaS success story TradeGecko has given an exclusive interview to the Diaspora podcast about his latest venture - supercharging apps on Shopify - and has offered advice about how NZ software businesses might achieve their dreams.

Bay of Plenty brothers Cameron Priest and Bradley sold their inventory management company TradeGecko to US software giant Intuit in 2020 for more than NZD100 million.

Cameron didn’t rest on his laurels, and last week spoke with Diaspora host David Booth about how and why he has built a new company, AMP (useamp.com), to “acquire, roll up and scale” apps on the commerce platform Shopify.

Cameron built TradeGecko into a global SaaS business after moving to Singapore in 2020. The company became QuickBooks Commerce, and by the time Intuit announced that it would be discontinuing QuickBooks Commerce towards the end of 2023, Cameron had already moved on to run not one but two companies - Neu Ventures, and now AMP.

Cameron talked through over ten years of building Shopify apps, the Xero partner channel, and in particular “riding the coattails” of Shopify “as one of the first deeply integrated partners that integrate with that platform” in his podcast interview.

Cameron told listeners about his personal experience scaling a B2B product, including specific growth tools, allowing businesses to build customized niche software, and how building AMP came after the strategy of acquiring "landing pad" businesses in the Shopify ecosystem.

Cameron Priest’s interview is available at https://www.diaspora.nz/p/s2-e9-cameron-priest-trade-gecko

The Diaspora podcast was founded by young Hamilton venture capitalist and investor David Booth in an effort to counter “brain drain” after Booth returned from seven years overseas and noticed many Kiwis running companies weren’t as closely connected with New Zealand as he felt they should have been. Now in its second season, Diaspora.nz every week interviews entrepreneurs leading massive companies around the world.

