Kmart Unveils Its Largest Store In New Zealand

11 September

Kmart is excited to announce they are opening its largest New Zealand store to date at the Westgate Town Centre, which will take its total number of New Zealand stores to 28.

Spanning an impressive 6,700 square meters, this new super-sized location at the Maki Place Retail Centre on Maki Street, Westgate, is set to become the biggest Kmart store in the country.

Kmart Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, John Gualtieri says this latest opening is testament to the strong traction the Kmart brand has achieved amongst New Zealand consumers, particularly at a time when customers are seeking out value like never before.

"As New Zealanders continue to face rising household costs, providing access to great value products at the lowest prices has never been more important to our customers. After more than a decade of searching, we are delighted to have found the perfect home for our most ambitious store launch yet in New Zealand. Westgate has been our biggest network gap in New Zealand, and thanks to our partnership with NZRPG, we can now deliver our largest and, we hope, best store in New Zealand."

The new Westgate Kmart will feature the largest sales floor ever constructed by Kmart in New Zealand, ensuring a superior shopping experience with an extensive range of products under one roof. The Maki Place Retail Centre is designed for ultimate convenience, featuring over 600 parking spaces, both on grade and undercroft, as well as a dedicated all-weather direct

to-boot pick-up facility. As the third 24-hour Kmart store in New Zealand, this location will provide customers with the flexibility to shop whenever they choose day or night.

Set to open in 2026, Kmart Westgate will be the 28th Kmart store in New Zealand and will employ over 240 local community members, contributing to the region's economy while enhancing everyday living for its customers.

Mark Gunton, Chairman of NZRPG, also shared his excitement: "The signing of Kmart at Westgate is a milestone achievement that has been years in the making. We have consistently received community feedback asking for a Kmart in Westgate, and we are thrilled to finally deliver on that promise."

Westgate Town Centre has evolved into one of New Zealand's premier retail destinations, hosting major retailers like Costco, Bunnings, Mitre 10, and Pak’n’Save. The addition of Kmart helps solidify Westgate's status as a leading retail hub.

