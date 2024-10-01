Thousands Of International Retailers To Get A Taste Of Why NZ Mānuka Honey Is So Remarkable

A new digital series highlighting what makes New Zealand mānuka honey so special has launched to thousands of retailers and industry professionals across the world.

Mānuka Mastery is designed to help wholesalers, retailers, and nutritional health professionals better understand mānuka honey to enable them to support the category as it gains more shelf space and grows its share in the $750 billion global natural health food category.

Made up of eight videos, the digital training series takes in the 1,000-year history of the mānuka tree in Aotearoa, the discovery of mānuka honey health attributes, and the modern scientific discoveries which have substantiated its bioactive properties.

Mānuka Mastery takes participants through eight brief modules and a final test to help them embed their understanding of New Zealand’s Unique Mānuka Honey. Image/Supplied.

A key focus of Mānuka Mastery is to highlight manuka honey’s antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immune-boosting properties which underpin the numerous health benefits being investigated by researchers.

UMF™ Honey Association CEO Tony Wright emphasised the importance of providing training material for customers worldwide to equip their teams with tools to help consumers understand the high value, high quality, health package they are purchasing when buying UMF™ certified mānuka honey from New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The Mānuka Mastery course helps tell New Zealand’s mānuka honey story. The video and Q&A modules are brief, informative and easy to understand, and have been developed to support retailers cut through any customer confusion in the honey aisle.”

Users move through each module by watching a short video and answering questions afterwards. After successfully completing each module and the short final test, participants become certified New Zealand Mānuka Honey Specialists. The new digital series launches in the United States first and will be available to all international markets shortly thereafter.

Content from the learning modules includes a quick test to help the viewer lock in what they have just learned. Image/Supplied.

Mānuka Mastery was a cross industry collaboration between UMF Honey Association, UMFHA licensed export partners, Mānuka Charitable Trust, independent laboratories, beekeepers, the University of Waikato and industry retail partners.

The eight module series can be accessed at www.umf.org.nz/manuka-mastery-course.

About:

The Unique Mānuka Factor® Honey Association (UMFHA) is an independent New Zealand-based society that has set and certified the standards for bioactive mānuka honey for over 25 years. Representing more than 80% of New Zealand’s mānuka honey exporters, UMFHA ensures the authenticity, quality, and bioactive content of every batch. Through its UMF™ certification, the association guarantees consumers a product they can trust, backed by rigorous testing and quality control.

© Scoop Media

