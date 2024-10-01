Chyma Achieves Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's Prestigious "Hospitality Solution Accredited" Partner Status – First In APAC

Chyma, a leading provider of cloud voice solutions, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious "Hospitality Solution Accredited" partner accreditation by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, becoming the first partner in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to achieve this recognition.

To secure this accreditation, Chyma demonstrated a clear and focused commitment to the hospitality industry, underpinned by a well-defined Hospitality vertical strategy and specialised sales and pre-sales capabilities. The company met several stringent criteria set by ALE, including a number of technical accreditations, a proven track record of large-scale project delivery, and exceeding the minimum sales targets for the vertical.

In addition, Chyma invested in targeted marketing initiatives to further enhance its reach within the hospitality sector.

Dave Carnell, Managing Director of Chyma, said: “Achieving the ‘Hospitality Solution Accredited’ status with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is a significant milestone for Chyma. This accolade reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional communication solutions for the hospitality industry and our capability to consistently deliver complex and large-scale projects. Being the first partner in the APAC region to reach this status demonstrates the strength of our strategy and expertise in this growing market."

“It is a pleasure to work closely with Chyma, and this accreditation recognises the fact they excel in the hospitality vertical. The company combines commitment, innovation and an exceptional focus on the customer, which are all strong qualities that ALE looks for in a partner. Chyma approaches the industry with a clear mandate and a focused plan to succeed.” said Maud Holvast, Country Business Leader for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise in ANZ.

The "Hospitality Solution Accredited" partner status highlights Chyma’s ability to deliver advanced communication solutions tailored to the hospitality sector, helping hotels and resorts streamline their operations, enhance guest experiences, and improve their overall communication infrastructure.

As the incumbent support provider for several leading hotel groups, Chyma has solidified its reputation as a trusted technology partner for the hospitality industry. The accreditation also paves the way for new opportunities and collaborations, reinforcing Chyma’s leadership in delivering cutting-edge solutions within the hospitality vertical.

The accreditation provides Chyma with a pathway to support hotels and other hospitality customers by:

Powering direct, personalised, mobile and safe guest experiences anywhere in the customer journey

Creating a strong digital brand experience in all hotel spaces

Blending digital amenities with human services in high-quality communications

Offering guests high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity for all devices and IoT across the hotel

Connecting and managing everything automatically and securely, in the cloud

ALE’s hospitality solutions can be tailored to suit the specific needs of a hotel, which provides Chyma with the flexibility to be innovative and go further to solve business challenges for their customers.

