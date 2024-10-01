Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Annual Number Of Homes Consented Down 20 Percent

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

There were 33,632 new homes consented in New Zealand in the year ended August 2024, down 20 percent compared with the year ended August 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In the year ended August 2024, there were 15,597 stand-alone houses consented, down 9.7 percent compared with the year ended August 2023. There were 18,035 multi-unit homes consented, down 27 percent over the same period.

“The number of multi-unit homes consented in the year ended August 2024 is the lowest in the last three years,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

  Annual number of homes consented down 20 percent
  Building consents issued: August 2024
  • CSV files for download
