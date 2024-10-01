Women Up Front To Drive 50% Gender Equality By 2030

As part of its commitment to having an inclusive and diverse workforce, leading New Zealand bus operator Kinetic today launched its new Women Up Front Trainee Bus Driver programme to recruit more female bus drivers.

Women Up Front provides a comprehensive, fully paid, four-week training programme, that enables female recruits to upgrade from a car full-licence to a Class 2 (medium vehicle) and passenger endorsement, alongside the mentoring and support required to excel in their new role.

Kinetic has set a target of 50% gender equality by 2030 across the entire workforce, and the New Zealand business currently has 18% female participation in its driver group.

Calum Haslop, Managing Director, Kinetic NZ said: "Redressing the gender imbalance in our workforce is about building a more sustainable commercial business long-term. We are taking decisive steps to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace and solidifying our status as the employer of choice in our industry."

Women Up Front is also part of a Kinetic commitment to lead the industry in nurturing talent and providing equal opportunities for career advancement, including paths into management, engineering or even on an ‘OE’ to Kinetic roles in Australia or the UK.

Nicky Harrison, Director, Human Resources Kinetic NZ said: "Our research shows that the key limitation to recruiting female drivers is simple – it’s often not considered at all. This campaign aims to change that. We’re creating training and development opportunities, paying a market competitive wage above $30 (depending on region) and offering a variety of shift options.

“As we progress our commitment towards zero emissions across our fleet by 2035, our drivers tell us the modern EV fleet are so much easier to operate and fun to drive. If this is your first career step, you are looking for a change or considering returning to the workforce and you have a positive customer focused attitude – we want you to help us literally change the ‘face’ of our industry.”

In Australia Women Up Front recruited 140 women in 2023, and in 2024 this has already exceeded 200. Kinetic’s subsidiary Go-Ahead also launched ‘Go-Ahead Women’ earlier this year in the UK. Kinetic is New Zealand’s largest bus company, employing nearly 3900 drivers nationwide.

