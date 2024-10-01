Entries Are Open For Bill Toft Award

The Bill Toft Award is open to broadcasters working in online or broadcasting media in New Zealand.

The Bill Toft Memorial Fund in 2024 will consider applications for a grant of $5,000 for broadcasters working in online or broadcasting media in New Zealand.

The Award is to be used for advancing the skills, experience, or other contribution to professional development as a broadcaster.

Bill Toft was an eminent broadcaster who epitomised clear and consistent broadcast communication and set high standards of professionalism within the industry.

The Bill Toft Memorial Fund was set up to encourage excellence in content and delivery in broadcast and online communication.

Information and application form are on: www.billtoftawards.org.

Closing date: 31 October 2024

Winner notified: 30 November 2024

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

