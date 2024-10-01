NZ Start Up Ferret Tools Wins Big For Their Innovative New Ferret Thermal Camera At US Largest Electrical Trade Show

Andrew Wigney, Founder and CEO of Ferret Tools with Ferret Thermal Showstopper Award (Photo/Supplied)

San Diego, CA, October 2024 – Ferret Tools, a multi-award-winning innovator in inspection camera technology solutions, based in Auckland New Zealand, are proud to announce their NEW Ferret Thermal wireless inspection camera has been awarded the most prestigious award at this year's National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Show in San Diego, which is the largest electrical and construction tradeshow in the US. The 25 winners of the 2024 NECA Showstopper Awards were announced on Sunday, Sept. 29 at NECA 2024 San Diego.

Go Beyond Handheld

This transformative Ferret Thermal imaging camera goes beyond the limitations of handheld thermal imaging, offering extended reach and enhanced thermal vision to reach the unreachable. It sets a new standard in versatility, durability, and functionality, making it an indispensable tool for professionals across multiple industries.

The annual Showstopper Showcase at the NECA Convention and Trade Show highlights the newest products and services on the market and included more than 170 entries this year. Open one hour before the trade show, the Showcase gives attendees a chance to explore the newest products available, while a panel of expert judges determined the winners on a variety of factors. The entries, from small manufacturers to large corporations, were diverse and innovative.

The Ferret Tools team are thrilled for the recognition of their hard work, dedication and commitment to the industry. Andrew Wigney the Founder and President/CEO of the company was there to receive the award. “We are honoured to be recognised. Thank you to the NECA judges for this accolade. So proud.” Said Wigney. The award-winning Ferret Thermal camera is available during the show so if you are in San Diego at NECA drop by to Booth #1105 today.

Introducing the Ferret Thermal Camera - Extend Your Reach. Enhance Your Vison. Go Beyond Handheld.

Designed for hard-to-reach locations, it also provides handheld usability for maximum flexibility. Small, lightweight, and attachable to a Ferret Stick or glow rod, the Ferret Thermal helps you see more and do more.

The free Ferret app offers various thermal color palettes and image modes, including thermal only and thermal overlay. Compatible with iOS and Android, the app allows for easy wireless linking to your smartphone for saving and sharing photos and videos. Wireless, rechargeable, and built for convenience.

Ideal for applications like electrical, building and home inspections, HVAC, plumbing, chimney inspections, pest control, and more.

Differentiation from Market Leaders – See More. Do More.

The Ferret Thermal camera stands out with its unique combination of features. Unlike others, the Ferret Thermal offers unmatched versatility with its dual design functionality handheld & extended reach and superior image modes. These features ensure that users can perform inspections with greater efficiency, accuracy, and ease, making the Ferret Thermal camera the superior choice for professionals.

The Award Winner has been in action at NECA, San Diego Sept 28 – Oct 1, Booth #1105. Showstopper Winner.

Ferret Tools: Leading innovation in inspection cameras. Learn more at www.ferrettools.com.

https://www.ecmag.com/magazine/articles/article-detail/25-showstopper-winners-announced-at-neca-2024-san-diego

See the new Ferret Thermal in action - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7XJ4GMcVig

About NECA

The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the U.S. The NECA Show is the largest event of its kind in North America, providing the latest technological advancements in the electrical industry. NECA highlights the best new products and services that make a real difference on the job for electrical contractors.

