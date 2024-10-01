Dodo Power & Gas Partners With Gentrack To Drive Innovation In Australia’s Energy Sector

The partnership will see Gentrack implement a modern billing system and customer experience product suite, enhancing operational efficiency and customer interactions.

Dodo has strong market share growth ambitions including driving long-term loyalty and bringing new energy products and service bundles to market quickly

Vocus Group, a leading telecommunications company connecting people, businesses, governments, and communities across Australia, has selected Gentrack (ASX/NZK: GTK) to implement a modern billing system and customer experience product suite.

This partnership equips Dodo with an advanced billing platform, which will streamline operations and pave the way for innovative energy products and services. As a well-established player in the Australian energy retail market, Dodo aims to enhance customer interactions and deliver exceptional value.

By migrating its customer base to the Gentrack platform, Dodo will gain access to advanced data analytics, seamless integration with Salesforce, and a scalable cloud-based solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This partnership positions Dodo to offer a wider range of multi-play services, including internet, gas, electricity, mobile, and bundled offerings, solidifying its position as a leading service provider in the Australian market.

Nitesh Naidoo, Chief Executive - Consumer, said:

"This partnership with Gentrack marks an important milestone for Dodo. By leveraging Gentrack's advanced billing system, we are poised to deliver exceptional service to our customers while driving innovation in the energy sector."

Mark Humphreys, General Manager, Australia - Gentrack, highlighted:

"We are witnessing a significant shift in the Australian market, with consumers demanding more choice, flexibility, and personalised services. Our partnership with Dodo enables them to meet these evolving needs effectively, driving long-term growth and loyalty. Gentrack's scalable solution will support Dodo in achieving its growth ambitions by providing the necessary infrastructure and flexibility to scale with their expanding customer base."

About Vocus Group

As a leading specialist fibre and network solutions provider, Vocus connects people, businesses, governments, and communities across Australia and New Zealand, to the world.

With a world-class team of experts, Vocus challenges convention and does things differently to make brilliant solutions simple.

The company owns and operates a 30,000km fibre network that is purpose-built and managed for business and government, so it understands how vital high performance and secure network solutions are for any organisation today.

Through its well-known retail brands, the company delivers simple and affordable broadband, mobile, voice and energy services to Australian and New Zealand consumers and small businesses alike.

About Gentrack

We are entering a new era, with utilities worldwide transforming to meet business and sustainability targets.

For over 35 years Gentrack has been partnering with the world’s leading utilities, and more than 60 energy and water companies rely on us. Gentrack, with our partners Salesforce and AWS, are leading today’s transformation with g2.0, an end-to-end product-to-profit solution. Using low code / no code, and composable technology, g2.0 allows utilities to launch new propositions in days, reduce cost-to-serve and lead in total experience.

