NZDRC To Administer The .nz Dispute Resolution Scheme On Behalf Of The Domain Name Commission

The New Zealand Dispute Resolution Centre (NZDRC) is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Domain Name Commission to administer the .nz Dispute Resolution Scheme on its behalf. This change is effective today, 1 October 2024. This new role underscores the NZDRC’s commitment to providing reliable and effective dispute resolution services.

"We are honoured to take on this responsibility from the Domain Name Commission and are dedicated to providing an enhanced scheme to the Domain Name Commission for the benefit of all stakeholders," said Michael Jamieson, Manager – Commercial of NZDRC.

He continued,

“As New Zealand’s digital landscape evolves, the work of the Domain Name Commission is essential to ensuring a level playing field and keeping the .nz space fair for everyone. The transition has involved a refresh of the scheme's rules including a tikanga-based option and accessibility options. Stakeholders have been consulted and encouraged to participate in this process to ensure the scheme meets their needs.”

Domain Name Commissioner Barbara Pearse said,

"We are thrilled that the NZDRC will administer the .nz Dispute Resolution Scheme. We want to ensure .nz is world-class, and we have chosen the NZDRC based on their extensive experience and established presence in the market. Their proven track record in implementing a tikanga-based approach within other administered schemes is of particular significance to us as a regulatory body in Aotearoa. We look forward to working with them to serve the needs of our evolving market."

For more information, please visit our website at www.domainnamedispute.nz or http://www.nzdrc.co.nz/dnc-dispute-resolution-scheme/

