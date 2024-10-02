Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Teletrac Navman Offers New Global Consultancy Service For Multi Energy Transition

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 9:41 am
Press Release: Teletrac Navman

AUCKLAND – 02 October 2024 – Teletrac Navman, a Vontier company and leading provider of connected mobility solutions, has today launched a new global consulting service designed to produce full decarbonisation strategies for fleets planning multi-energy operations.

“This consultancy goes beyond just electrification to offer a more strategic long-term perspective on multi-energy transition across a broad range of energy types, helping businesses achieve critical net zero targets, reducing transition costs, and identifying new revenue streams,” said Alain Samaha, President of Teletrac Navman.

Delivered through market-leading analytics and technology, Teletrac Navman’s new consulting service offers high level detail on the economics, process management, and procurement involved in an enterprise sustainability and decarbonisation strategy. It also provides in-depth recommendations for an array of alternative energies, including electrification, hydrogen, natural gas and biodiesel.

Through the service customers will get access to the wider Vontier ecosystem of multi-energy products across infrastructure, energy management and fleet operations, enabling a unified approach to business operations and decarbonisation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are operating in a dynamic business and sustainability landscape, which is evolving so quickly that it can make longer-term decision-making complex,” continued Samaha.

“This is particularly impactful on businesses that require considerable capital and operational expenditure. With that in mind, our new service will provide detailed financial analysis and emission pathways under different scenarios and sensitivities for periods up to ten years, which we’re confident will be a game changer for businesses planning multi-energy transitions.”

The launch of the new consultancy service follows the successful rollout this year of Teletrac Navman’s EVE (Electric Vehicle Evaluator) platform which utilises telematics data and predictive analytics to support the transition of light vehicles to electric.

EVE provides intelligence for transition planning in three key areas: Feasibility Planning, Financial Planning, and Infrastructure Design, to support informed strategic capex planning and expenditure conversations.

About Teletrac Navman 
Teletrac Navman’s goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook IL. Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.

About Vontier 
Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Teletrac Navman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 