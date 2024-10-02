Teletrac Navman Offers New Global Consultancy Service For Multi Energy Transition

AUCKLAND – 02 October 2024 – Teletrac Navman, a Vontier company and leading provider of connected mobility solutions, has today launched a new global consulting service designed to produce full decarbonisation strategies for fleets planning multi-energy operations.

“This consultancy goes beyond just electrification to offer a more strategic long-term perspective on multi-energy transition across a broad range of energy types, helping businesses achieve critical net zero targets, reducing transition costs, and identifying new revenue streams,” said Alain Samaha, President of Teletrac Navman.

Delivered through market-leading analytics and technology, Teletrac Navman’s new consulting service offers high level detail on the economics, process management, and procurement involved in an enterprise sustainability and decarbonisation strategy. It also provides in-depth recommendations for an array of alternative energies, including electrification, hydrogen, natural gas and biodiesel.

Through the service customers will get access to the wider Vontier ecosystem of multi-energy products across infrastructure, energy management and fleet operations, enabling a unified approach to business operations and decarbonisation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “We are operating in a dynamic business and sustainability landscape, which is evolving so quickly that it can make longer-term decision-making complex,” continued Samaha. “This is particularly impactful on businesses that require considerable capital and operational expenditure. With that in mind, our new service will provide detailed financial analysis and emission pathways under different scenarios and sensitivities for periods up to ten years, which we’re confident will be a game changer for businesses planning multi-energy transitions.”

The launch of the new consultancy service follows the successful rollout this year of Teletrac Navman’s EVE (Electric Vehicle Evaluator) platform which utilises telematics data and predictive analytics to support the transition of light vehicles to electric.

EVE provides intelligence for transition planning in three key areas: Feasibility Planning, Financial Planning, and Infrastructure Design, to support informed strategic capex planning and expenditure conversations.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman’s goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook IL. Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide.

© Scoop Media

