NZ Health Technology Leaders Orion Health And Streamliners Strengthen Global Proposition With Strategic Partnership

Orion Health, a global leader in digital health solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Streamliners, creators of HealthPathways which provides an online manual used to assist with clinical assessments.

This collaboration will integrate Orion Health’s Amadeus Digital Care Record (DCR) with Streamliners’ HealthPathways, offering an unparalleled, unified solution designed to enhance care coordination, clinical decision-making, and population health management across multiple care settings.

Orion Health CEO, Brad Porter, says that together, Orion Health and Streamliners are set to deliver significant value to healthcare systems and providers.

“Healthcare is evolving and integrating care with evidence-based practice is more important than ever. By partnering, Orion Health and Streamliners are setting out to transform the management and delivery of patient care through their shared vision.”

Orion Health’s Amadeus DCR is a cutting-edge platform that currently handles over 150 million patient records worldwide across over 70 health systems. Amadeus DCR gathers and consolidates all patient information from multiple sources into one comprehensive record to improve care coordination and health management.

Streamliners’ HealthPathways provides clinicians with instant, up-to-date access to the latest global evidence and best practice guidelines. It offers real-time recommendations on patient assessments, treatment options and referral pathways, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care. HealthPathways is delivered in 56 health systems supporting 34.3 million people,

“The integration of Amadeus DCR and HealthPathways will provide healthcare systems with a powerful tool to deliver coordinated, evidence-based care, ultimately improving patient outcomes and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare delivery,” says Porter.

Stella Ward, Streamliners CEO, highlighted that this partnership will steer healthcare data software administration and partnerships in the right direction.

“We believe that this collaboration represents a significant step forward in the evolution of integrated care solutions.

“By combining our expertise and technologies, we can offer healthcare providers a comprehensive, evidence-based solution that truly supports the delivery of high-quality care.”

The partnership will initially focus on healthcare systems and hospitals in key markets including New Zealand, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Both Orion Health and Streamliners are committed to expanding the adoption of their combined solutions within these target markets and potentially into other territories in the future.

