Avec Appoints Alex Gray As General Manager, New Zealand

Alex Gray (Photo/Supplied)

Sydney, Wednesday 2nd October 2024 – Avec has today announced Alex Gray will be joining the company as General Manager, New Zealand effective immediately. Gray will be responsible for driving the growth of Avec across the New Zealand region leveraging an already expansive list of successful customer engagements within both public and private sectors.

With over 25 years’ experience working across the health, financial services, utilities and manufacturing industries, Gray has been responsible for delivering projects across data and analytics, ERP, data migrations and project management. He has worked in New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

Speaking on the appointment, Alex Gray, Avec General Manager, New Zealand, said, “I’m looking forward to working with Avec’s wide range of customers and expanding our footprint within the New Zealand market. The team have a good foundation here, and it’s exciting exploring what we can deliver together.”

Dennis Grant, Avec Managing Director, said, “We are excited to welcome Alex to the Avec team as we continue to build out the New Zealand market. It’s been a very successful year for the Avec business as we continue to grow out our brand, grow our customer base, and continue to invest. Alex has already connected with many of our customers on projects, and I know will be a great asset to them with his wealth of experience.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Avec is a specialist IT project delivery company, providing technology agnostic implementation solutions across Australia and New Zealand. Combining decades of project management experience and backed by one of the world’s leading digital and tech people solutions business, Avec helps clients across all industries achieve their business objectives by delivering IT projects with precision.

Avec expanded into the New Zealand region in January 2024 off the back of a successful financial year for Avec within the Australian market.

Gray will be replacing Sam Collins, who has moved on to pursue other endeavours.

About Avec

The origins of Avec began in Perth, Western Australia in 2007 where it delivered Project and Software based solutions to a range of government agencies and mining corporations. Frustrated with the costly big global players and concerned about the lack of scale of the small local providers, we believed there was a way to deliver IT projects in a better and more responsive way.

Today this holds true more than ever as we have seen the large consultancies become bigger and the independent local Consulting landscape become increasingly marginalised.

With a passionate commitment to provide flexible delivery based on trust, independence, and care Avec has something to say about this.

With this conviction, supported by a tried and tested practical delivery methodology and an abundance of simple, yet effective delivery enablers, Avec is ever more certain of its purpose.

This means delivering projects for end customers who are great in their core businesses but struggle with implementation. It means delivering projects for software vendors who are great at developing software but not so great at implementing it.

Traditional resourcing companies provide capacity. Traditional consulting companies provide you capability. We look to blend both with first rate delivery the outcome.

This is the soul of Avec. It’s delivery with people with proficiency. Most importantly, we work in partnership with our clients. We are an extension of their business. We don’t deliver a project and leave them unable to sustain it on their own. Their success is our success.

We are fresh, we are independent, and we deliver.

© Scoop Media

