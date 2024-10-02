Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Country’s Largest Māori CHP Delivers 12 New Build Homes To Whānau In Porirua

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 6:28 pm
Press Release: Te Ahuru Mowai

Te Āhuru Mōwai, Aotearoa's largest Māori-owned Community Housing Provider (CHP), is proud to announce the delivery of 12 newly built social homes in Porirua. The homes will be blessed and opened to whanau on Thursday 3rd October 2024. This significant development is a collaborative initiative with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD) and Kāinga Ora (KO), marking an important step in addressing housing needs in Western Porirua.

Te Āhuru Mōwai’s total housing stock now stands at 969, providing homes to whānau and tamariki in need. Established in October 2020, Te Āhuru Mōwai operates under a 50-year lease agreement between Ngāti Toa Rangatira and the Crown, encompassing all social homes homes in the region from Tawa to Paekākāriki (excluding Eastern Porirua).

As Aotearoa’s largest Māori-owned Community Housing Provider, Te Āhuru Mōwai is dedicated to serving whānau of all cultures living in Ngāti Toa's Rohe through a Kaupapa Māori model. The organisation collaborates with local NGOs and the Runanga's Mauriora teams to ensure that tamariki and whānau receive the support they need to thrive.

Te Āhuru Mōwai’s Vision is to transform the quality of public housing and local communities, with an ambitious plan to develop 2,500 or more mixed-tenure homes in the coming years. This vision includes a variety of housing options, such as public housing, discounted rentals, shared ownership, and private ownership opportunities, all designed to benefit local whānau.

Te Āhuru Mōwai Chairman Tā Matiu Rei stated “12 more whānau will have homes in Porirua as a result of this mahi, and we look forward to providing many more warm, dry, safe and beautiful homes in the near future”

The blessing from Ngāti Toa leaders takes place on the 4th anniversary of Te Āhuru Mōwai’s launch, and reaffirms a commitment to fostering a vibrant, thriving community for future generations.

© Scoop Media

