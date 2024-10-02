Statement From Philip Morris On Heated Tobacco Products In New Zealand

We have noted the debate around taxation on heated tobacco products in New Zealand.

In 2023 full year, these products yielded around NZ$6 million in excise taxes. The claim of a loss of NZ$216 million in lost revenue from the recent changes in the tax on heated tobacco is we would argue a gross miscalculation, and this should be rectified immediately. Heated tobacco products, like e-cigarettes, are smoke-free alternatives. We would also point out that the e-cigarettes, which we understand make up around 98% of smoke free products for sale in New Zealand today, pay no tax at all.

We will soon make available an enhanced range of innovative smokefree devices for adult consumers in New Zealand. These enhanced devices meet all new regulatory requirements. Our existing consumers can continue to use their current device and access a range of smokefree consumables in retail as we transition to our new product portfolio.

Philip Morris East Asia, Australia and Duty Free

