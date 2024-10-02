11 Lotto Players Win Second Division
Eleven lucky Lotto players will be jumping joy after each winning $22,203 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $38,255.
The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Chartwell Lotto in Hamilton. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Kaipara
|Patels Foodmarket
|Whangārei
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|Snells Beach Dairy
|Auckland
|Chartwell Lotto (+PB)
|Hamilton
|Martina Four Square & Lotto
|Thames
|MyLotto
|Rotorua
|MyLotto
|Manawatu
|New World Miramar
|Wellington
|New World Wellington City
|Wellington
|Woolworths Rolleston
|Rolleston
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.