11 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Eleven lucky Lotto players will be jumping joy after each winning $22,203 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $38,255.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Chartwell Lotto in Hamilton. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Kaipara Patels Foodmarket Whangārei MyLotto Auckland Snells Beach Dairy Auckland Chartwell Lotto (+PB) Hamilton Martina Four Square & Lotto Thames MyLotto Rotorua MyLotto Manawatu New World Miramar Wellington New World Wellington City Wellington Woolworths Rolleston Rolleston

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

