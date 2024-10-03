Ecostore Take Home ‘Emerging Brand’ Award In China

October 3, 2024: Ecostore is proving you don’t need to compromise on sustainability or effectiveness to be a high performing brand, winning the Emerging Brand award in the ‘Mother and Baby’ category at the Tmall conference last week.

Andy Zhang, Haier Group; Amy Long, ecostore China sales manager; Mr Wu, Tmall Category Manager. Photo/Supplied.

Tmall is one of China’s largest e-commerce platform with over 800 million buyers. The awards are decided by Tmall Global, and ecostore was the only New Zealand brand recognised in its category at the awards ceremony. Other iconic brands recieving awards included Razer, Giffarine, Stanley, Lock&Lock, Bialetti, Dettol, and Shimoyama.

Ecostore's Tmall Flagship store success is a testament to its strategic vision and strong execution over the past decade. The award recognizes the company's growth, particularly its impressive performance within Tmall Global in the past year.

Beyond its flagship store, Ecostore has expanded its reach through strategic partnerships with Casarte, a high-end home appliance brand under Haier Group. Ecostore has also partnered with AS Watson Group (An international health and beauty retailer) and expanded into offline channels entering over 40 Ole supermarkets across the country, and high-end maternity centres. This multi channel approach, combined with Ecostore's strong online presence on Tmall, has contributed to the company's growing market share and reputation as a sustainable brand in China.

Pablo Kraus, ecostore CEO says the team is honoured to receive the Emerging Brand Award. “This award is a significant milestone for the China team, and the whole ecostore whānau because we are dedicated to delivering quality, effective products that are safe for both people and our planet. As a brand underpinned by sustainability and safety, our products are clearly resonating with consumers in China who are looking for high-quality baby and sensitive skincare products.

“This award is a significant endorsement for our brand in the market because Tmall has an influence and their recommendations carry significant weight in the Chinese market. As one of China’s largest e-commerce platform their commendation not only shines a spotlight on what ecostore is doing and the wider purpose behind our brand but speaks to new consumers that we’re a brand to be trusted and we deliver on our promise: safer for you, and our world.”

Ecostore’s Ultra Sensitive Laundry Liquid is a clear top performer in this market and has consistently ranked among the top sellers on Tmall V Rankings in the imported brand categories. The product, which is gentle and fragrance-free, makes it an outstanding choice for babies and sensitive individuals. The full Ultra Sensitive range is dermatologically certified, supported by the Eczema Association of Australasia, and is approved by Sensitive Choice, a program designed to support those living with asthma and allergies.

Ecostore intends to build on the momentum of the awards with exciting partnerships in the pipeline; Sesame Street-branded personal care products will launch exclusively into the Chinese market in the coming months. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands with key messages of looking after yourself and others.

“It’s an exciting time and this recognition provides a great opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come, but also set our sights on bigger goals and continue to invest in our growth,” says Kraus.

About ecostore:

Ecostore is a leading environmental brand in New Zealand, offering shoppers home, body and baby care products for over 30 years.

Ecostore was built on being ‘safer for you,’ removing harmful or unnecessary chemicals and prioritizing people’s health. Over the years, they have pioneered innovation in sustainability, developing products like sugar cane plastic bottles and launching initiatives such as the Plastic Return Programme and Refill Stations in supermarkets. Their focus on reducing plastic consumption and creating plastic-free alternatives has saved tonnes of new plastic from being created. Ecostore began in a small ecovillage in Northland and has grown to be a brand synonymous with sustainability, available across New Zealand and exporting across the Asia Pacific Region. In 2021, ecostore became B Corp certified, joining a global network of businesses that meet the highest standards for corporate social responsibility.

Today ecostore continues its mission to help families care for their homes, their health, and the world. This care goes into every home, body and baby product, because ecostore believes it should be easy to create a safer home, a healthier world and a better tomorrow.

To find out more information visit www.ecostore.com.

