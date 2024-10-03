Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Resolution Of Illegal Mining Case Sees Reparation To Local Community

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

A diversion agreement over an illegal gold mining operation at Millers Flat, Otago has delivered a resolution that benefits all parties, including reparation to the local community.

In April, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) filed charges in the Dunedin District Court against Hawkeswood Mining Limited when the company was found to have conducted gold mining on a permit that only allowed exploration activities – an offence under the Crown Minerals Act 1991.

“The vast majority of our mining operators here in New Zealand understand and meet their responsibilities but unfortunately, as with every sector, there are a few exceptions,” says Phil Latimer, National Manager of Compliance for New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals within MBIE.

“An exploration permit grants the right to explore for identified minerals to evaluate the viability of mining those resources. Typically, the types of activities involved aren’t significantly invasive.

“We became aware that Hawkeswood Mining had been mining prior to being granted a mining permit when we saw satellite imagery of the site showing large-scale opencast mining. At the time Hawkeswood Mining had an exploration permit.

“Following an investigation, which included detailed site analysis by Ministry geologists, we discovered the company had screened a large volume of material and recovered a considerable amount of gold. The work was of a nature and scale not authorised by an exploration permit.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals is seeing an increasing number of operators undertaking mining activity under exploration permits. Three operators are currently before the courts on charges related to illegal mining.

“We are a fair regulator, and we are focused on supporting the sector to get to work but make no mistake, there is no room for cowboys in our sector,” says Mr Latimer.

“To their credit, once MBIE became involved Hawkeswood Mining took no further action at the mine, and engaged positively with the investigation, and has now accepted responsibility for the offending. Hawkeswood Mining has applied for, and has been granted, diversion after agreeing to repay the royalties it owes to the Crown and make a sizable donation to a local charity.”

Diversion is a restorative process that allows mostly first-time offenders to deal with the matter outside of the court system, to take responsibility for their offending and to avoid a criminal conviction.

“This is a good outcome for all parties and a really good reminder for operators that, just like regulators, the communities you are working in are watching you and will not tolerate bad behaviour,” says Mr Latimer.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 