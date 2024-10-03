Ignite Architects Transform Early Design Processes & Pushes Ahead In Environmentally Sustainable Practices With Autodesk

Ignite Architects has combined the craft of architecture with technology, leveraging Autodesk’s expansive digital capabilities to transform its approach to early design production, introduce a new approach to project management and inform the next steps in its environmentally sustainable design practices.

Ignite is a master planning, architecture and interior design firm with offices in New Zealand and Australia, and its award-winning work is exemplified in the Auckland Film Studios, Wellington Children’s Hospital, and Auckland Zoo’s administration building. Ignite has used Autodesk platforms – including computer-aided design (AutoCAD), building information modelling (Autodesk Revit), and Autodesk Construction Cloud – to deliver these and a broad range of projects, often based on complex briefs, multiple stakeholders, or highly-sensitive environments.

Despite its longstanding technology leadership, Ignite recognised the opportunity for continued improvement and to lay the foundations for the future of work across its practice, while keeping a firm hold of its people-first ‘craft of architecture’ ethos. This spurred the decision to introduce Autodesk Forma to the firm, empowering its architects and designers to supercharge their approach to early design production, and make informed decisions during all phases of design with outcomes and sustainability in mind.

The impact of the change was integral in a recent project, which required Ignite to resolve a major wind tunnel problem at an industrial park in the south of Auckland.

“The industrial park contains several good quality buildings, but the placement of the buildings promoted strong wind tunnels, making it an uncomfortable and cold environment,” said Jeremy Benseman, Group Technology Manager at Ignite. “Our team tapped Forma’s analytics tools to conduct proper wind analysis and digitally visualise a solution without needing to engage third parties or wait for engineers to conduct physical studies of the space.”

Forma also gives Ignite the ability to assess a broad range of environmental factors through visualisations, including solar analysis, daylight potential and microclimate, allowing it to deliver project designs that optimise the experience for people, and reducing environmental impact of those designs.

“Partnering with Autodesk meant we could marry technology with our people-first approach to architecture,” said Benseman. “We encourage a lot of hand-drawing, but can now balance our craft with the fast-paced nature of our industry as it becomes more digital and we expand our digitally-native workforce.”

Ignite has also shifted to Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) for full project management, which connects Ignite’s workflows, teams and data at every stage of construction design and delivery. Ignite’s architects are now able to collaborate with third parties and subcontractors leveraging up-to-date BIM-based 3D models and project information that is updated in real time. This improves accuracy, creates transparency, and improves financial and material planning to mitigate rework and unpredictability.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is also contributing to Ignite’s future of work. The company has introduced capabilities for ideation and image generation alongside design elements, and aims to work with Autodesk to build deeper analytics for projects to identify greater efficiencies, improve cost management, and reduce project risk. AI is rising fast in the architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) sector; the 2024 State of Design and Make Report found 77 per cent of organisations agree AI will enhance their industry, and 67 per cent agree it will be essential across the board in two to three years.

Ignite’s continued evolution, underscored by its carefully embedded technology investments, is playing a significant role in the company’s sustainability journey. Ignite has delivered multiple Green Star rated buildings, and having recently achieved Toitū Carbon Reduce Certification, Ignite is increasingly balancing commercially-driven design work with environmentally conscious projects.

“We are in the middle of our sustainability journey and are assessing the processes and tools we need to take offerings to clients that reduce impact on the environment, minimise carbon emissions, and avoid waste,” said Benseman. “The power of Forma, for example, gives us live analysis into factors such as embodied carbon emissions to factor into the early design process. Making decisions up front, before construction work commences, allows us to have a major influence on the built environment.”

Andy Cunningham, Senior Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand at Autodesk, said, “Our State of Design and Make Report revealed that 65 per cent of AECO companies regard themselves as digitally mature. Ignite is a perfect example of digital maturity, with its ongoing digitalisation culminating in both internal productivity gains as well as stronger and more sustainable outcomes for its clients. The relationship the firm has built between its in-house experts and technology has not only resulted in award-winning project designs, but given it a framework on which it can further evolve as digital capabilities, especially AI, make strides.”

