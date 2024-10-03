FMA Appoints Kari Jones As Executive Director Transformation And Operational Delivery

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – today confirmed the appointment of Kari Jones to join the FMA’s executive leadership team as Executive Director for Transformation and Operational Delivery.

Kari joins the FMA from Health New Zealand, Te Whatu Ora, where she is Chief Data Officer, leading a team of over 170 people. Prior to joining Health New Zealand, she specialised in advanced analytics and insights at Woolworths.

She is future focused and has a raft of experience at future technology adoption and innovation in line with market developments.

Samantha Barrass, FMA Chief Executive, said the FMA had conducted an extensive search for this role, “I am delighted we have secured Kari’s talent and skills for the FMA. She has delivered complex transformation programmes over the past 20 years and has specialised in emerging technology, data platforms, advanced analytics and data, underpinned by her people leadership strengths.”

Kari will start at the FMA in November.

