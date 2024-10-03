CoveKinloch Compliance Rebrands To Cove Compliance

CoveKinloch Compliance, New Zealand’s leading independent building compliance company, today announces its rebrand to Cove Compliance. The updated brand better encapsulates the company’s core focus and commitment to ensuring the highest levels of safety and compliance in buildings across the country while honoring the strong foundation that has been built over the past two decades.

This move comes at a critical time, following recent tragic fire events such as the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington in May 2023, which claimed five lives, and the Auckland Parnell City Garden Lodge fire earlier this year. These incidents have shone a spotlight on the urgent need for more robust building compliance practices and safety regulations to prevent future tragedies.

“At Cove Compliance, we recognise the increasing importance of robust safety measures for all building types and the need for independent compliance management,” said General Manager Sean Owbridge. “The fires in Wellington and Auckland serve as stark reminders of what is at stake, and we are dedicated to providing expert guidance and services to ensure property owners across New Zealand meet their compliance obligations under the building Act.”

As New Zealand’s trusted leader in building compliance, Cove Compliance offers services including Building Warrant of Fitness services, Fire Evacuation Scheme design, Fire Evacuation trials and ongoing regulatory support for building owners and property managers.

About Cove Compliance:

Cove Compliance is New Zealand’s leading independent building compliance company. With expertise in safety audits, certification, and fire safety protocols, Cove Compliance is dedicated to helping making New Zealanders lives safer and easier.

