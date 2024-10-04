BNZ Offers Support For Otago Customers Affected By Severe Rainfall

BNZ is offering an assistance package to customers affected by severe rainfall in the Otago region.

Available immediately, the assistance package includes:

Ability to review home lending facilities on a case-by-case basis.

Access to temporary personal overdrafts to support customers who require access to funds urgently while they await insurance pay-outs. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.

Access to temporary overdrafts of up to $10,000 with no application fee for Small Business customers. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.

Access to temporary overdrafts for Agri, Business, and Commercial customers up to $100,000, with no application fee. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.

“We understand the challenges that can be posed to households, businesses and communities as a result of severe weather events,” says Anna Flower, BNZ Executive Personal and Business Banking.

“We've put together a range of practical support options to help ease some of the immediate financial pressure our customers might be facing.

“We also have a range of other options available, especially for customers who are facing hardship, so I encourage people to get in touch so we can see how we can help,” says Flower.

To discuss support options, business and agribusiness customers should reach out to their BNZ Partner. Small business owners can call 0800 BNZSME, while personal banking customers can access support through BNZ’s digital platforms or by calling 0800 ASKBNZ.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading BNZ PremierCare Insurance customers who need assistance can call IAG NZ on 0800 248 888 or submit an online claim https://iagnz.custhelp.com/app/bnz

With local authorities in Otago, including Civil Defence, advising locals to avoid any unnecessary travel, BNZ is temporarily closing its Dunedin branches and Partner Centre.

“It’s important that our customers and our BNZers stay safe. Our teams in Dunedin can work from home and our people who would normally be working in our branches will instead be available to support customers via telephone banking and they continue to do their banking online or through our BNZ app,” says Flower.

BNZ’s ATM network in the affected areas remains operational, ensuring customers have continued access to cash and basic banking services.

Customers can check whether their local BNZ branch is open here: http://www.bnz.co.nz/locations

© Scoop Media

