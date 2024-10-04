Employment Indicators: August 2024

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the August 2024 month (compared with the July 2024 month) were:

all industries – up 0.2 percent (4,679 jobs) to 2.37 million filled jobs

primary industries – up 0.1 percent (94 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.2 percent (996 jobs)

service industries – up 0.2 percent (3,489 jobs).

