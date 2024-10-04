Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Employment Indicators: August 2024

Friday, 4 October 2024, 11:20 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the August 2024 month (compared with the July 2024 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.2 percent (4,679 jobs) to 2.37 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – up 0.1 percent (94 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.2 percent (996 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.2 percent (3,489 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Employment indicators: August 2024
  • CSV files for download
