HoverAir Taps Impact PR To Lead Launch Of World’s First 8K Flying Action Camera

HoverAir, the global leader in drone innovation, has appointed Impact PR to lead the NZ launch of its groundbreaking X1 and X1 Pro – the world’s first 8K flying action camera.

The strategic partnership will see the award-winning PR agency manage a national media relations and influencer campaign to support the nationwide retail launch of the technology.

The HoverAir X1 is a compact, self-flying aerial camera that weighs just 125g and can be controlled without an app or controller, making it perfect for casual users and content creators alike. HoverAir’s X1 Pro offers unprecedented levels of aerial photography, with a unique pocket-sized, self-flying camera designed for hands-free cinematic shots. With advanced flight modes and high-definition capabilities, the X1 Pro has already attracted significant global attention.

The appointment of Impact PR follows the production of a global commercial showcasing the advanced capabilities of the X1 Pro, recently shot across Canterbury’s landscapes.

HoverAir’s COO, Emily Wang, says, Impact PR’s extensive experience in launching high-profile tech brands across the lifestyle and consumer sectors provided a great fit for their brand.

“We are excited to work with Impact PR to introduce the HoverAir X1 Pro to the New Zealand market. Their track record of successful launches in the tech sector, coupled with their understanding of New Zealand’s consumer landscape, makes them the perfect partner for our brand.”

Fleur Revell, managing director at Impact PR, says the nationwide campaign will leverage both public relations and influencer engagement to establish HoverAir’s X1 drone in the New Zealand market.

“We are focusing on creating earned media opportunities across broadcast, print, and digital platforms, along with targeted social media influencer partnerships, to quickly build awareness of the X1 and showcase its cutting-edge, hands-free aerial photography capabilities.

“HoverAir’s X1, X1 Pro and X1 Promax represent a major advancement in drone technology, and we are thrilled to be part of the brand’s introduction to this market. We look forward to building awareness of this incredible product range and helping HoverAir connect with Kiwi consumers who are passionate about innovation and creative content.

“With the X1’s ease of use and portability, combined with the X1 Pro’s enhanced features, we believe these drones will resonate with a wide audience, from everyday users to professional creators looking to elevate their storytelling,” she says.

Revell-Devlin says their appointment is designed to support the introduction of HoverAir products to leading retailers such as Noel Leeming.

