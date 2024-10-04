Incoming Regulator FMA To Address Lenders For The First Time At FSF’s Conference

2025 will mark a new chapter for New Zealand’s consumer credit sector, as it prepares to transition from the Commerce Commission to Financial Markets Authority (FMA) as its regulator.

FMA Chief Executive Samantha Barrass will address the sector for the first time since the news, at the Financial Services Federation (FSF) conference on 22 October in Auckland.

The FSF is the industry association for specialist, non-bank lenders, with its members collectively reaching 1.7 million Kiwi businesses and consumers, and financing 49% of personal consumer loans in New Zealand.

The change in regulator for consumer credit was announced earlier this year as part of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly’s vision to streamline the overly-complex regulatory landscape.

Expected changes include a new licensing model to bring consumer lending in line with other entities regulated by the FMA, but many questions remain.

Minister Bayly will also speak at the conference to discuss further plans for the sector. The countdown is on for the event, which connects lenders, insurers, regulators, mentors, brokers, fintech providers, and experts to share insights on factors transforming the sector.

Sessions will also cover the economy, regulation, cyber security, financial capability, and Australian Finance Industry Association (AFIA) CEO Diane Tate discussing business confidence and commercial lending with B2B lenders including Prospa and Custom Fleet.

FSF Conference 2024 - 22 October - Grand Millennium Auckland (open to non-members). See the full line up and register prior to 12 October here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

