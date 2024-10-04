Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac NZ Offers Financial Support For Southerners Affected By Severe Weather

Friday, 4 October 2024, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac NZ is offering a range of financial support to business and consumer customers affected by heavy rain in Otago and Southland.

Financial support options may include:

Business (including Agri) customers

  • Suspension of principal payments on loans for up to three months.
  • Deferred payment on credit cards for up to three months.
  • A temporary overdraft facility.

Consumer customers

  • Suspension of home loan payments for up to three months for individuals ahead on their repayments and who have a sufficient undrawn balance.
  • Financial hardship assistance, which may include a reduction in loan repayment amounts for a period of time, access to term deposit funds or other support.

Westpac NZ Managing Director of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Helen Ryder, says the bank is on standby to provide emergency financial support, but its top priority is the safety of customers and staff.

“Our thoughts are with everyone caught up in what is clearly a distressing situation in parts of Dunedin and the wider region,” Ms Ryder says.

“We’re in regular contact with affected staff and we encourage people to make sure they look after their wellbeing, and reach out to friends and family where possible to ensure they’re safe and well.

“We’re contacting nearly 5,000 home, contents and vehicle insurance customers with helpful information should they need to make a claim.

“Customers needing help with any aspect of their banking should call our dedicated phone line on 0800 738 691 to see what support they may be eligible for.”

Westpac is also offering support to farmers in Otago and Southland who are dealing with waterlogged ground conditions from months of rain, which are heavily impacting milking and feeding of cows and the beginning of the lambing season.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 