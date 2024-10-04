EU Deforestation Regulations Proposed Delay Supported By Wood Processors

Pushing the start date for the European Union Deforestation Regulations out to December 2025 is welcomed by the wood processors and manufacturers association.

‘We have been working on the assumption that EUDR will happen in December 2024, so we are quite advanced in our solution development for our wood product exporters, but having more time to further develop our solution is beneficial’ said WPMA Chief Executive, Mark Ross. ‘The proposed12-month delay is helpful in fine tuning our Due Diligence systems and ensuring that they are right’.

Our approach has been guided by a specialist working group that includes WPMA members, Forest Owners’ representatives, and government. Since June, the Group has worked through the core components of the regulations, consulted with their European customers, and advanced the necessary documents to meet the regulations as they currently read.

Without the support of the Forest Owners, we would be unable to make the progress that has been achieved. Take for example on the supply side where the key information required in the due diligence statements is the provision of geo-coordinates of all plots of land where the wood was harvested, and evidence that the wood is deforestation free, i.e. before and after proof. This detail requires technical expertise and collaboration, something that has been readily forthcoming from the forest industry.

New Zealand exported $100 million of wood products to the EU last year, which makes it a smaller market in the context of $2.8 billion of total exports, but it is an important market for value-added wood products and a critical market for some companies, Ross said. ‘It’s definitely a strong market and one we want to grow’.

From what we have seen with the EUDR over the last few months nothing is certain. We hope to see the 12- month delay passed by the EU Parliament but are conscious that the clock keeps ticking, hence our work on solution development remains a WPMA priority.

