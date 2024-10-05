Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Northland Strike Player Wins $200,000

Saturday, 5 October 2024, 9:24 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A lucky Strike player from Northland will be celebrating in style after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, six lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at the following locations:

Store Location 
MyLotto Northland 
Pak N Save Silverdale Silverdale 
MyLotto x2 Auckland 
Whitcoulls Glenfield Auckland 
MyLotto Waikato 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

