New Zealand’s First Healing Garden At North Shore Hospital Wins International Design Award

Tōtara Haumaru / Supplied

17 September 2024

Outside In is proud to reveal details behind New Zealand's first large-scale indoor healing garden at Tōtara Haumaru, the new hospital building at North Shore Hospital.

This ground-breaking 110-square-metre garden features over 500 plants, some reaching heights of more than two metres, to benefit patient care and well-being.

Outside In’s innovative plantscape of the Healing Garden was last week recognised as the Diamond Award winner at the annual international Biophilic Design Awards, a prize that is awarded to the top overall project.

Outside In is a second time winner of the Award – previously recognised for its work with litigation firm MC – a feat achieved by no other New Zealand company. To add to their Diamond Award title, the Kiwi business also won the Platinum Award and the Silver Award at this year’s competition for two of their other projects.

Ryan McQuerry, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Outside In, says, "The Healing Garden is our most ambitious and impactful project in our 10 years of operation. We’re immensely proud of the recognition, which shows that the calibre of our team and our work is truly world-class.”

The Healing Garden harnesses the proven benefits of nature to enhance patient well-being and recovery outcomes. International research has shown views of nature can lead to shorter post-operative stays and less need for pain medication [1]. Jasmax developed the design concept for the Healing Garden with Outside In, Haumi and the Well Foundation.

Outside In’s plantscape for the Healing Garden authentically re-creates the forest canopy of Aotearoa indoors, providing beautiful views of nature from all four storeys of the new hospital. Patients, their whānau and hospital staff have a truly inspiring place which they can enjoy and relax in anytime they wish. It also includes a dedicated staff-only area, where healthcare workers can recharge during their busy day.

Funded entirely through local donations, through the efforts of Well Foundation, the Healing Garden is also a testament to the generosity of the community and their belief in innovative healthcare solutions.

1 Research has clearly shown the benefits of views of nature in a hospital setting. Patients with a view of trees, compared to those of a brick building wall, were found to have shorter post-operative stays recovery, less need for pain medication and fewer negative evaluative comments recorded in nurses’ notes (https://www.healthdesign.org/knowledge-repository/view-through-window-may-influence-recovery-surgery).

Outside In weaved extensive planting into the space, on a scale never seen before in a New Zealand hospital. The project, which prioritises people, was entirely conceptualised and manufactured in New Zealand.

Jun Tsujimoto, Head of Design at Jasmax, the architecture firm leading the design of Tōtara Haumaru and the Healing Garden concept, says, "With their specialist expertise in selecting the right plants to thrive in internal environments, and technical expertise in delivering the design concept to perfection, Outside In have brought the vision for this garden to life. It is virtually impossible to tell the difference between our initial visualisations for the healing garden space and the finished product. The Healing Garden is now the calm and harmonious environment we all hoped for and will support both physical and mental well-being of patients, staff and visitors to Tōtara Haumaru."

Design details

The Biophilic Design Awards judges commented that Outside In’s entry for the Healing Garden captures the essence of what they hope the industry showcases as biophilic design – where connections to nature are prioritised within a building to benefit the well-being of people using the space.

To bring the Healing Garden to life, Outside In created an ingenious new product (Forest Form®). These structures incorporate more than 500 plants from over 15 species (including New Zealand natives). The multi-layered planted canopy immerses visitors in a New Zealand forest experience, complete with the scent of preserved moss.

Five Forest Forms® of varying sizes, the largest spanning 30 metres, bring the garden to life. The staff area features the tallest (1.5 metres high) to give the space privacy.

Innovative maintenance solutions include hidden access paths and weight-bearing walkways, making it easy for Outside In to care for the plants without the need for ladders, while preserving the natural aesthetic of this awe-inspiring space.

Outside In’s team overcame a number of creative challenges, including the need for its plantscape of the Healing Garden to meet stringent hospital criteria for waterproofing, fire rating, and weight loading.

Tōtara Haumaru (The sheltering totara) is the name given by Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish (Ngāti Whātua), and honours a tōtara tree that stood on the site of the new hospital. It reflects an inherent connection to nature, and the Māori perspective that trees are Tāne and form the connection between the earth and sky. Like Tāne, Tōtara Haumaru symbolises life, wellbeing and potential.

About Outside In

Outside In’s vision is to weave plants through the urban environment, regenerating spaces and rejuvenating the people who inhabit them. By using clever design and a curated palette of plants, Outside In brings spaces to life. The result transforms workplaces, boosts business, and enhances people's lives. Outside In is committed to continually improving life by unifying nature and design.

About Jasmax

Jasmax developed the design concept for the Healing Garden with Outside In, Haumi and the Well Foundation. Jasmax is one of Australasia’s leading architecture practices, aiming to produce work that is mutually beneficial to both society and the environment.

For almost 60 years, Jasmax has been at the forefront of bicultural and sustainable design in the Pacific. The multi-award-winning practice works across a wide range of sectors, including civic and community, commercial, education, health, master planning, residential, sports and recreation, and transport and infrastructure. Jasmax offers multi-disciplinary expertise and integrated design solutions across architecture, interior design, urban design, and landscape architecture, with studios in Tāmaki

Makaurau Auckland, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, Ōtautahi Christchurch and Sydney. Jasmax works collaboratively and creatively to provide design solutions that exceed expectations and enrich and connect communities.

