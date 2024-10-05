PSG Holdings Acquires Machinery Maintenance Plus

Auckland, New Zealand – August 26, 2024 – New Zealand-based engineering solutions company, PSG Holdings has acquired Machinery Maintenance Plus (MMP), an industrial engineering company in Wiri, specializing in the service and maintenance of processing and packaging equipment in manufacturing.

Since 2008, Machinery Maintenance Plus has provided on-call and ongoing equipment maintenance services in food and beverage production plants, later expanding into more diverse areas including dairy processing, fruit packhouses, meat processing, plastic manufacturing, steel reworking plants, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and beyond.

“We are very pleased to bring Machinery Maintenance Plus into the group. They are a great fit to our existing business and will become an extension of our team,” says PSG Holdings director Mark Dykes. “MMP are well regarded for both their technical capability and customer service. They support the operations of their customers as they grow - no matter the size or complexity of the work.”

“MMP now has the resources needed to grow and expand, says Deane Shaftoe, General Manager of Machinery Maintenance Plus. We have been working behind the scenes, making improvements to our marketing and service offerings, and we are launching a new 24/7 emergency breakdown service for Auckland-based manufacturers."

With the continued support from Bo Gilbert (MMP Founder), Machinery Maintenance Plus will continue to serve their customer base throughout the upper North Island, in addition to becoming the in-house service division of Thermaflo and Proquip Solutions.

PSG Holdings is an engineering solutions provider composed of Thermaflo, a process engineering company specializing in the design and construction of process equipment for liquid food and beverage manufacturing; Proquip Solutions, an engineering company focused on new equipment sales and asset management of surplus equipment from food and beverage plants; and Machinery Maintenance Plus.

