New Owners - But Familiar Faces - At Little Sprig Wakefield

Ryan and Victoria Edwards at Little Sprig Wakefield / Supplied

06 October 2024 – Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. is welcoming new owners to the Little Sprig Tavern in Wakefield, Tasman.

Ryan and Victoria Edwards have taken over the reins from Jason and Alice Douglas, who originally opened the fifteenth venue operating under the Sprig + Fern brand in December 2023.

Ryan and Victoria are familiar faces at the Tavern, both as locals to the Wakefield area, and with Ryan taking on the role of hosting Little Sprig Wakefield's weekly quiz night fundraiser earlier this year.

Tracy Banner, Brand Owner and Master Brewer of Sprig + Fern says:

"We need to applaud Jason and Alice, not only for opening Little Sprig Wakefield but in helping it grow into the community-focused venue it has become.

"We're really excited to have Ryan and Victoria continuing the good work - we love the energy and enthusiasm they've brought so far, and we look forward to working with them as they head into the busy summer months".

The Wakefield venue is the second to operate under the 'Little Sprig' banner, with a smaller selection of Sprig + Fern beer and cider available on tap. Currently, ten taps pour a range of styles, from Fern Lager to Grizzly Porter, regular limited release brews, with some additional styles stocked in the fridge for enjoying at the venue or taking home.

More information about Little Sprig Wakefield, including operating hours and a contact booking form, can be found at sprigandfern.co.nz/wakefield.

