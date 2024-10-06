Mining Belongs On Fast-track List

Today’s release of the first projects for the fast-track list acknowledges the regional and national significance of mining, says Straterra chief executive Josie Vidal.

"At a time when manufacturing and processing plants are closing in the regions, mining brings much needed jobs and money into regional communities, and exports to boost our trade deficit. Mining belongs on the fast-track list," Vidal says.

"There is a lot of misinformation about the fast-track process. The value is in the ‘one-stop shop’ approach to consenting projects which saves time and money by allowing applications to be considered by a group of experts, once. We hope a similar approach will continue through all the Resource Management Act reforms eventually doing away with the need for a separate fast-track bill.

"Responsible mining in New Zealand will still meet the same high employment and health and safety standards, and strict environmental conditions as it does now. Those conditions include paying bonds and having full mine closure plans to return the mined land to how it was before, if not better.

"Gold and coal, as well as the minerals on the recently released draft critical minerals list, are all vital to our high-tech, low emissions future. It is right that if they can be mined in New Zealand, that they should be.

"New Zealand needs the Fast-track Approvals Bill to deliver on the Government’s promise. Once the bill is passed, more mining projects can apply for inclusion.

"We urge people with any concerns about mining or the fast-track bill to do their research, talk to experts, and think about life without mining those minerals in New Zealand. We don’t have an economy to sustain importing everything.

"There is real value in the Coalition Government’s goal of doubling mineral exports by 2035."

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector.

