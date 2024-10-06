Mobii Green Energy Leads NZ’s Green Hydrogen Transformation, Establishing The World’s First Green Hydrogen Data Centre

On the 27th of September, Mobii Green Energy Group signed a landmark agreement with New Zealand energy company North Rakaia Ltd at Selwyn District Council office. 850MW solar and 300MW wind farms, green hydrogen production and power generation facilities, and 750MW AI data centre campuses powered by 100% green energy will be built in Canterbury. The first phase involves a $2 billion investment. This marks the first implementation of Mobii Green Energy’s Global Green Hydrogen Intelligent City (Green HI-City) initiative.

Mobii Green Energy Group Chairman, Kenny Tseng, and the founder of North Rakaia Ltd., Yali Li, signed a cooperation agreement for the New Zealand Green Hydrogen Intelligent City project, witnessed by LGNZ President and Mayor of the Selwyn District Council, Sam Broughton. In his speech, Broughton highlighted that this partnership represents one of the largest data centre investments in New Zealand’s history. It will accelerate technological innovation in green energy and AI, lay the foundation for the country’s green transition, create significant employment opportunities and assist New Zealand into the AI era. Mobii Green Energy has also partnered with several global leaders for this project: Super Micro will provide the latest Nvidia GB200 liquid cooling solution, VNET will manage data centre construction and operations, and TSTI will manage the system integration. Meanwhile, Google will co-operate on cloud computing services. Together, these partners are driving the establishment and operation of the modular container-based green hydrogen computing centre, significantly reducing data centre construction time by two years and effectively addressing customer demands while eliminating concerns over power shortages.

Mobii Green Energy will license its patented green hydrogen technology, and both parties will jointly establish a project company responsible for project construction, maintenance, operations, and research and development. In the first phase, the focus will be on solar and wind power generation, building a green computing centre equipped with 5120 H100 servers. North Rakaia Ltd together with its sister company will provide land and 1.15GW of green power, while overseeing the production of green hydrogen and the construction and operation of hydrogen power plants. Additionally, North Rakaia Ltd will invest $25 million in Mobii Green Energy's Pre-A funding round, securing exclusive collaboration rights in New Zealand.

Mobii Green Energy Group Chairman Kenny Tseng stated that this collaboration is a crucial step in advancing Mobii’s global Green Hydrogen Intelligent City plan. He emphasized that the integration of green energy and computing power is the future trend and expressed hope that, together with North Rakaia Ltd, they will establish the world's first Green HI-City in New Zealand, laying a solid foundation for sustainable development. Kenny Tseng believes this collaboration will become a milestone in Mobii’s global green smart city strategy. By combining Mobii’s proprietary hydrogen production and fuel cell technology with North Rakaia Ltd’s green power, land and abundant water resources, the two companies aim to build a computing centre powered primarily by 100% green power. Gradually, green hydrogen generation will reduce New Zealand’s reliance on gas and coal for peak power generation and help New Zealand to achieve carbon zero ultimately. A dedicated port for exporting green hydrogen is also planned.

North Rakaia Ltd emphasised that this partnership not only advances New Zealand’s green energy transition but also injects fresh momentum into the development of local AI infrastructure and AI powered agriculture. The hydrogen-powered data centre will position New Zealand as a global hub for AI innovation, attracting top talents and technology and contributing to the world with low cost and high quality food for the next billion population by 2050 and beyond.

Green hydrogen, as a key future clean energy source, holds significant potential for carbon reduction and renewable energy applications. With strong support from MP Nancy Lu, Mobii Green Energy along with founders of North Rakaia Ltd and other partners attended a meeting at New Zealand Parliament with Simon Watts, the Minister of Climate Change and Minister of Revenue to report on the project’s progress. Minister Watts expressed support for the initiative and acknowledged the solid foundation for solar, wind, and hydrogen development in New Zealand. He also praised the innovative model combining green energy and computing power and advised to discuss further with the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology and the Minister for Regional Development to explore further policy, regulatory, and incentive support.

New Zealand, a country deeply committed to sustainability and free from nuclear energy, aligns perfectly with Mobii Green Energy’s mission to provide low-cost, stable, and safe green energy solutions. Mobii aims to build a global distributed green hydrogen power grid and container-based green computing centres. The next step will be to expand the “Green HI-City” demonstration projects to Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with the goal of establishing a network of 101 green hydrogen cities and realising the vision of a nuclear-free era.

