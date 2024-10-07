SEEK’s Workplace Happiness Index Reveals 62% Of Kiwis Are Happy At Work With The Youngest Generation The Least Satisfied

Only 62% of Kiwis consider themselves happy at work.

Gen Z is the least satisfied at work (52%) while Baby Boomers are the happiest (76%).

Kiwis say that having purpose at work is the most important factor in their workplace happiness, ranking higher than salary, work-life balance and career development opportunities.

New Zealand, 25 September, 2024 - New Zealand's top employment marketplace, SEEK, has unveiled its first-ever Workplace Happiness Index (WHI), offering a crucial pulse check on New Zealanders’ happiness levels at work, and comprehensive and timely insights into how best to foster and improve workplace happiness.

This survey of over 1,000 workers across a broad range of generations, locations, industries, income levels and seniorities* revealed that 62% of New Zealanders report that they feel happy at work. This new Index asked workers how happy they are with a range of factors, such as work-life balance and their purpose at work. This data was then analysed to determine how workers rank each factor in contributing to their overall happiness.

SEEK Country Manager, Rob Clark comments: “The Workplace Happiness Index reveals that employees who are content in their roles are less inclined to look for new opportunities and are more likely to contribute above and beyond in their work. This underscores the significant value workplace happiness holds for Kiwi businesses, driving both productivity and retention.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“While not every role may align perfectly with our preferences at each stage of life, being happy at work can have a positive impact on our overall health and well-being.”

The most important factors to Kiwi workers’ happiness at work SEEK’s research revealed Kiwis' top factors for happiness at work were having purpose, day-to-day responsibilities, company culture, salary and then stress levels.

“Amid today’s challenging economic climate, it's no surprise that salary and stress levels are top concerns for Kiwis when it comes to workplace happiness. However, having a sense of purpose at work, day-to-day responsibilities and company culture lead the charge suggesting it’s the type of work we do that is the biggest driver of happiness at work:” Rob Clark says.

Interestingly, flexible working arrangements and work location rank lower on the list of importance while the success of the company and its commitment to ESG sit at the very bottom, however these vary considerably by generation.

Top 5: Factors that rank as most important to New Zealanders’ happiness at work - Purpose at work - Day-to-day responsibilities - Company culture - Salary - Stress levels Bottom 5: Factors that rank as least important to New Zealanders’ happiness at work - The success of your company - Company commitment to ESG - Team/ colleagues - Location of work - Flexible working arrangements

Talkin’ about our generations

When comparing generations, the older the generation, the happier they are at work. Only 52% of Gen Z say they are happy, followed by 54% of Millennials, 69% of Gen X and 76% of Baby Boomers.

For Gen Z, the top factors influencing workplace happiness are salary and their company’s commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance). However, there’s a notable gap between these priorities and their current happiness levels. Gen Z sighted significant dissatisfaction with these areas including stress levels, senior leadership, and career progression opportunities, which rank high among their concerns.

“The Workplace Happiness Index has revealed the gap between what workers identify as important for their happiness and their satisfaction with those factors. By uncovering this disconnect, we can pinpoint the key areas that need attention to enhance workplace happiness. For the younger generations, who are set to shape the future of New Zealand’s workforce, addressing these areas is crucial for driving meaningful improvements in workplace satisfaction across the country,” says Rob Clark.

For more information on ways to protect and boost workplace happiness, head to SEEK Career Advice.

About SEEK’s Workplace Happiness Index

*This research was conducted by Nature between April - June 2024. Sample size was 1,028 working age New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

