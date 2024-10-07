Finalists Revealed In 2024 iSANZ Awards

The iSANZ Board is thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2024 iSANZ Awards, celebrating excellence in cybersecurity and information security across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Established ten years ago, the iSANZ Awards have become the preeminent celebration of achievements in the cybersecurity field - recognising the contributions of individuals and organisations in defending New Zealand’s digital networks against malicious cyber threats.

"We're continually inspired by the talent and passion displayed by all our entrants and finalists. Their work is critical in ensuring the safety of the nation's digital networks, economy, and people, and it’s essential that we acknowledge their contributions to society,” says iSANZ Board Chair Kendra Ross.

“The significance of the iSANZ awards goes beyond accolades. They remind us all of the relentless effort required to defend our digital spaces and the importance of fostering a strong cybersecurity culture in New Zealand.

"Thank you to everyone who entered and congratulations to all our finalists. Your efforts are vital in safeguarding Aotearoa’s future.”

The finalists for the 2024 iSANZ Awards are:

Security Project or Security Awareness Initiative of the Year:

Kiwibank for its Me Māia – Rise to the Challenge: Cultivating a Security-Aware Workforce initiative

New Zealand Automobile Association for its Security Uplift project

Trade Me for its Scamhammer initiative

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

CertNZ for its Exposed - Own Your Online consumer campaign

Security Company of the Year:

Bastion Security Group

Layer 9 Information Security

Kordia Group

Security Team of the Year:

Fidelity Life’s Cyber Guardians of Trust

Vector Cyber Security Team

Air New Zealand Cyber & Identity Tribe

Start-up or New Business of the Year:

Qubit Cyber

CyberTeam

CyberSeeker

Cybersecurity Leader of the Year:

Paul Connolly from Kiwibank

Laura Ross from One NZ

Dean Navarro Jr from Fidelity Life

Up-and-coming Cybersecurity Star of the Year:

Jonnie Prentice from Callaghan Innovation

Zack Molloy from BNZ

Rachel Parangi from Northpower

Winners will be announced at a gala awards evening on 13 November in Wellington, where a person, event or organisation will also be crowned in a special nominated Hall of Fame category.

About iSANZ:

iSANZ is a non-profit organisation, set up to formally recognise the achievements of outstanding New Zealand InfoSec professionals, companies and initiatives / events. In doing so it aims to inspire, promote and reflect on the New Zealand InfoSec industry and its people.

© Scoop Media

