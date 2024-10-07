NZ Hazelnuts Take Centre Stage In New Karen Walker Collaboration

WCF x Karen Walker - Rapsberry and Rose Hazelnuts (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington, 7 October 2024 - Hazelnuts grown in the South Island are at the heart of the 2024 Wellington Chocolate Factory x Karen Walker collaboration, Raspberry & Rose Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts, showcasing local produce once again for the fifth annual collaboration between two of Aotearoa’s iconic brands.

This annual collaboration between the world-renowned fashion designer and New Zealand’s first craft chocolate maker is inspired by the Runaway Menagerie print from Walker’s archive, featuring the infamous cat, Babou. On the first bite, the chocolate-covered hazelnuts deliver a short, sharp tang of freeze-dried raspberries, followed by the satisfying hazelnut crunch, ending with Wellington Chocolate Factory’s (WCF) classic milk chocolate infused with a delicate hint of rose petals.

More than 130 kilos of hazelnuts have been harvested from South Island orchards to create the new product. WCF is working closely with Marlborough-based family-owned business Uncle Joe’s to source the nuts. Owners Deb Whiteside and Alan Crawford swapped the public service for hazelnuts a few years ago and are passionate about growing New Zealand’s burgeoning industry.

"Most hazelnuts on the shelf in New Zealand are imported from Turkey or the US, but we have a fantastic local industry that supplies fresher nuts. New Zealand has the ideal climate and rich alluvial soils, creating perfect growing conditions. Once harvested, we crack the hazelnuts at our small facility next to our orchard and roast them here too.

“We want more Kiwis to know about the quality of what we produce locally.

“We have a group of committed growers across the countrywho love what they do, and collectively, we’re working hard to grow demand for locally grown hazelnuts - we’re very excited to be part of this collaboration,” she says.

Karen Walker adds, “It’s always a thrill to work with such skilled artisans who care as deeply about their craft as we do. This collaboration brings together our shared commitment to quality and creativity in a way that feels special in every bite.”

Gabe Davidson, co-founder of WCF, says partnering with local growers is an obvious choice.

“Over a decade ago, we launched Aotearoa’s first bean-to-bar chocolate to show Kiwis what’s possible on home soil - I believe NZ makes some of the world's most delicious products and food. Locally grown hazelnuts are fresh and taste exceptional - it was a natural fit for us to work with local growers and highlight what they produce in creating our Raspberry & Rose Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts,” he says.

The limited edition Raspberry & Rose Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts feature 48% cocoa. They can be purchased from Karen Walker stores, WCF at Eva Street, online at both WCF and Karen Walker’s websites and from selected retailers, including Moore Wilsons and Farro Fresh. To celebrate the launch, Karen Walker and WCF are also giving away a year’s worth of WCF chocolate worth $650.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Small but mighty with a dream of creating a better-tasting world, Wellington Chocolate Factory makes some of the world’s highest-quality, ethical chocolate, guaranteed to take you on a taste adventure from first bite. Working to ensure a sweeter future for those growing their amazing cocoa beans, they are New Zealand’s original bean-to-bar chocolate maker. Based in Eva Street Wellington, they offer tours choc-full of chocolate goodness and the chance to watch the bean-to-bar magic happen at their delicious factory.

