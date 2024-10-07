Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
KFC Accepts Fake Cash For Real Chicken Tomorrow Only!

Monday, 7 October 2024, 11:13 am
Press Release: KFC

Auckland, New Zealand: The Colonel has always kept his cards close to his chest, but now he’s laying them out on the table to double down on KFC’s commitment to value.

After growing frustration amongst Kiwis at the inability to win big with quick-service restaurant promotions, KFC is giving Kiwis a chance to swap fake cash for real chicken - by exchanging any board game currency they currently have sitting discarded in holiday homes or rumpus rooms.

On October 8th, purchase any item in-store between the hours of 10:00 am until 4:00 pm, and you can choose from three popular menu items: two Secret Recipe Chicken and fries, two Hot & Crispy Boneless and fries or six Chicken Nuggets and fries.

Simply bring your board game currency in-store, and you can use it as legal tender for some tender chicken.

KFC’s Clark Wilson says: “There’s no monopoly on good consumer promotions in New Zealand. So, why take a chance on savings with a promo where you might win? At KFC, you are guaranteed to walk away a winner.”

“We’re supercharging savings for one day only with KFCurrency - and will accept any form of board game cash. Just go directly to KFC.”

The offer runs from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm in all stores nationwide. The item is free with a purchase of any value and is limited to one free menu item per transaction, redeemable in-store only. T&Cs apply: www.kfc.co.nz/KFCurrency

About KFC New Zealand

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created a finger-lickin' good recipe more than 75 years ago—a list of 11 secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of his kitchen door. Today, we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 27,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC was the first International quick service brand to open in New Zealand in 1971; the brand has now expanded to over 117 stores nationwide.

