Getting The Fast-Track Ball Rolling

BusinessNZ says the 149 projects included as part of the Fast-Track Approvals Bill will help unlock our country’s potential and have a positive knock-on effect for the economy.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says businesses will be pleased to see a wide range of projects across critical areas like renewable energy, housing, roads and mining included.

"Businesses have been asking for action on areas of critical concern to our continued development. These projects listed as part of the Fast-Track Bill will stimulate job creation and economic activity at a time when we need it most.

"Given the scale and complexity of these projects, the assessment panel as part of the fast-track process needs to be properly resourced and fit for purpose if we’re going to get it right.

"You can’t build roads without quarries, and we’re not going to solve our energy shortages if we wait on a drawn-out consenting process. A balance must be struck between developing our economy to provide growth and jobs for New Zealanders, while considering overall environmental impacts.

"Looking ahead, we’re heartened by the Government’s intention to progress alternative resource management reform based on the guiding principle of the enjoyment of property rights. This should be at the heart of all resource management decision-making.

"We look forward to working closely with Government on this process later in the parliamentary term."

Note:

The BusinessNZ Network including BusinessNZ, EMA, Business Central, Business Canterbury and Business South, represents and provides services to thousands of businesses, small and large, throughout New Zealand.

