The Return Of The Choc Coated Girl Guide Biscuits

GirlGuiding New Zealand is thrilled to announce the official launch of the delicious Choc coated Girl Guide Biscuits on the 7th of October 2024. The iconic biscuits – which have been delighting taste buds for decades – directly help GirlGuiding New Zealand to enable girls and young women to develop into confident, adventurous and resilient young leaders of the future.

GirlGuiding New Zealand Chief Executive Lizzie Marvelly says, “We’re so grateful to New Zealanders who have purchased our family-favourite biscuits for generations. With every packet purchased, you are helping us to grow courageous, empowered young women.”

GirlGuiding New Zealand’s partnership with Griffin’s will once again deliver the Kiwi favourite to your local , Woolworths, SuperValue and FreshChoice supermarkets.

Andre Gargiulo, Griffin’s Managing Director, says “Griffin’s have been proudly baking the iconic Guide biscuits for decades and we are delighted to be able to partner with Woolworths New Zealand once again to support GirlGuiding NZ in October. We are thrilled to have helped raise over $1.75m for GirlGuiding NZ in recent years.”

“GirlGuiding NZ has been supporting young women and girls for 116 years and these biscuits are synonymous with empowering tomorrow's leaders - the Choc coated Girl Guide biscuits have been incredibly popular over the last few years, and we expect them to fly off the shelves again this year,” Andre says.

With the mission to inspire young girls to step out of their comfort zones and explore a world of possibilities, $1 from each packet sold helps GirlGuiding New Zealand to create opportunities that help young people flourish. These opportunities will not only enrich their lives but also encourage personal growth and resilience in a safe environment.

Purchase a pack of these scrumptious biscuits today, knowing that you are having a positive impact on young people’s lives all around Aotearoa. Biscuits are limited and won’t last long so make sure you get in quick.

