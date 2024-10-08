New World Mount Albert Reopens After Major Rebuild Following Auckland Floods

Fast facts

$6 million investment in rebuilding New World Mt Albert

New 844 sqm store is 25% larger and situated on a 1,716 sqm site

Over 10,000 products available

56 full and part time roles (including 20 new full-time roles)

Photo/Supplied

A popular central Auckland supermarket has reopened its doors after a complete rebuild following severe water damage caused by the Auckland Anniversary Day floods of January 2023.

New World Mount Albert reopened on Tuesday, 08 October after a $6 million investment by Foodstuffs North Island, the co-operative of local grocers behind the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores, restoring and expanding the local store with upgraded features, a broader range of products, and enhanced flood protection measures.

The supermarket at the intersection of Alberton Avenue and New North Roads had been closed for 20 months since it was severely flooded when a summer’s worth of rain fell on Auckland on the evening of 27 January 2023.

The new owner-operator of New World Mt Albert, Sam Wanklyn, says he and his wife Victoria and their young family are excited to be stepping in to run the refurbished store, which has been eagerly anticipated by the community.

“Lots of locals have told us how much the old store was missed after the floods, so we’re privileged to be the ones reopening it, and even bigger and better than it was before,” says Wanklyn. “Our focus has been on modernising the shopping experience while retaining the familiar aspects our customers know and love.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Wanklyn is no stranger to complex renovations, after leading a multi-year renovation at his previous store, Four Square Wainui Road in Gisborne.

“I know full well how a refurb can give a local store a new buzz and make it a real community focal point. For New World Mount Albert that includes food options like a fresh donut-making machine and great sushi, in addition to a full-service butchery run by two qualified butchers, and an upgraded bakery and service deli operated by two expert bakers. The store also plans to bring on an apprentice baker in the near future.

“We’ve expanded the product range too, especially in grocery, butchery and chilled goods, with over 10,000 products in total. The store’s convenient location provides a great option for those who enjoy shopping closer to home.”

General Manager of Membership and Property at Foodstuffs North Island, Lindsay Rowles, emphasises the importance of flood protection given the store’s location at one of the lowest points of Mount Albert.

“We’ve implemented several measures to protect the store from any future heavy rain events,” says Rowles. “We’ve installed ready-to-go flood protection barriers that can be deployed when we get heavy rain warnings, and all electrical wiring has been moved from the floor to the ceiling to safeguard critical equipment.”

Foodstuffs North Island’s $6 million investment includes expanding the footprint of the store into a neighbouring site, increasing the total retail floor space by around 25 per cent to 844 square metres.

“That expansion also means more employment opportunities are being created, with the rebuilt store creating roles for 56 team members, including around 20 new full-time positions.”

New World Mount Albert’s sustainability initiatives will include energy-saving power features, waste minimisation measures, including food rescue donations and plans to introduce soft plastic recycling.

The reopening of New World Mount Albert marks the fourth store opening for Foodstuffs North Island in 2024, following New World Havelock North in July, Four Square Huntly in August and Four Square Snells Beach earlier in October. The New Zealand owned co-op invests around $100 million annually in property upgrades and new store developments. New World Pāpāmoa’s ‘The Sands’ is expected to open in November.

New World Mount Albert’s opening hours will be 7am – 9pm, seven days a week.

© Scoop Media

