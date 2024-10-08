New Path To Home Ownership On Māori Land: BNZ Expands Innovative Funding Framework

More Māori and whānau across Aotearoa will benefit from home ownership opportunities, thanks to an expanded funding framework that enables lending for housing on Māori freehold land.

Under the expanded model, individuals and whānau who meet BNZ’s standard home lending criteria can secure a home loan for housing on Māori land managed by land trusts or incorporations, at standard home loan interest rates.

This is an extension to Bank of New Zealand’s (BNZ) innovative funding model, initially developed in collaboration with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, to support more Māori to achieve home ownership on their whenua (land).

Whetu Rangi, BNZ Head of Māori Business, says the initiative is step forward in addressing the unique challenges Māori face when seeking finance to build homes on their whenua.

“It's about more than just providing loans; it's about empowering our people to create sustainable, thriving communities on their whenua.”

About Māori land trusts and incorporations

Māori land trusts and incorporations play a crucial role in the management of Māori freehold land, which covers approximately 1.4 million hectares—about 5% of New Zealand's land area. This differs from iwi-owned land, which is typically held by an iwi post settlement entity as a result of Treaty of Waitangi settlements.

A significant portion of Māori freehold land is held in trusts and incorporations, which manage the land on behalf of multiple owners. These owners are generally connected through whakapapa (genealogy) and can number in the hundreds or even thousands for a single land block.

The collective ownership structure of Māori land has historically posed challenges for lending. This, combined with restrictions on land transferability, including those in Te Ture Whenua Māori Act 1993, has created barriers to using Māori land as security for loans. As a result, whānau have faced significant obstacles in obtaining individual home loans on collectively owned land, impeding housing development on ancestral lands for generations.

Overcoming barriers to lending

To address this, the BNZ framework uses leasehold mortgage lending practices that align with Māori land ownership legislation and enshrines agreements that ensure property is controlled by the Māori land trust, incorporations and owners, which would take over in the event of a distressed mortgage.

This approach balances the bank’s security requirements with the land rights of shareholders and beneficiaries of Māori land.

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins says extending the framework is about supporting Māori aspirations.

“Developing this framework has taken several years, requiring a significant amount of legal work, and a full understanding of the unique aspects of Māori land ownership. This model respects the collective ownership structures of Māori land and ensures that the land remains a taonga tuku iho—a treasure passed down through generations,” he says.

"We’re proud that we've managed to develop a solution that not only can facilitate home ownership on whenua Māori but also acknowledges and protects the deep connection Māori have with their whenua. We hope this approach is the first of many innovative solutions enabling Māori home ownership.”

