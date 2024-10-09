Parrot Analytics Launches Streaming Metrics Providing Unprecedented Visibility Into The Key Metrics

Los Angeles, October 8, 2024 – Parrot Analytics, the leader in content valuation and global entertainment analytics, is proud to announce the launch of Streaming Metrics, providing an unparalleled understanding of the key metrics that drive financial performance across streaming services.

Streaming Metrics empowers strategy, finance and competitive analysis teams with access to historical and forecasted economic performance metrics – subscribers, revenue, ARPU, churn - combined with catalog insights (including exclusivity and windowing), on a market-by-market basis globally.

The industry is already recognising the actionable intelligence provided by Parrot Analytics' Content Valuation system which is underpinning Streaming Metrics. The system helps clients to understand the direct impact of content on subscriber growth and retention across streaming services globally. As reported by The New York Times, Parrot Analytics data revealed in August 2024 that Apple's recent film The Instigators "...helped the streaming service add about 50,000 subscribers, more than the number 'Napoleon' accounted for when it was released last year." Insights such as these are exclusive to Parrot Analytics and underscore the value offered to customers in decoding the drivers of success within the streaming landscape.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Streaming Metrics also provides region and country-level metric breakdowns, representing the industry's most comprehensive and granular insights. Streaming Metrics empowers customers to enrich market intelligence models to drive investment decisions, benchmark their performance against competitive streaming services in each market and globally, and inform positioning, pricing and growth strategies by understanding both the financial and content metrics behind streaming success.

“The entire entertainment industry wants to understand the key drivers of streaming success” said Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger. “We’re excited to finally lift the veil on the streaming landscape with the only empirically verifiable economic attribution system that allows for the comprehensive and global comparison of revenue and other key economic metrics across streaming services globally.”

Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Metrics model is based on every touch point in the audience journey, including demand for content, competitive catalog offerings and willingness to pay. Streaming Metrics provides unique insights into subscriber growth and the drivers behind subscriber trends with a breakdown of content-driven D2C sign-ups vs B2B partnership growth.

The system has repeatedly proven that content supply and demand dynamics drive D2C growth on a market by market basis. As reported by leading Wall St analysts, Bernstein, Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Metrics model projected Netflix’s Q2 2024 global subscriber additions within 90% accuracy. The Parrot Analytics model forecasted 8.7 million net adds, significantly closer to the 8.05 million reported by Netflix than the consensus Wall Street estimate of 4.8 million. Looking back over the past 7 years, Parrot Analytics internal data shows Q3 2024 as the 28th quarter in a row that the company’s empirical audience signals-based model has the closest relationship with global streaming subscriptions.

Parrot Analytics is rolling out Streaming Metrics to streaming services globally as well as analyst firms to help with market analysis and competitive benchmarking as well as positioning and growth strategies.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention.

