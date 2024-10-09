Dunedin Venues Management Announces New CEO

Paul Doorn (Photo/Supplied)

Dunedin Venues Management Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Doorn as its new Chief Executive Officer. Doorn will commence his role pre-Christmas and succeeds Terry Davies, who has led Dunedin Venues since March 2014.

Paul Doorn joins Dunedin Venues from his position as CEO of New South Wales Rugby and the Waratahs, Australia’s largest rugby union province. With over twenty years of leadership experience across both public and private sectors, Doorn has dedicated more than a decade to sports administration, major events, and sporting infrastructure. His previous positions include heading the Department of Sport and Recreation and serving as CEO of Venues NSW, where he was instrumental in managing the NSW Government’s stadium network, including the iconic Olympic Stadium.

Doorn is recognized for his ability to generate positive outcomes from major events and enhance brand recognition. Notable achievements during his tenure include:

Elevating the NSW Waratahs into a global brand while successfully connecting to the international rugby marketplace and implementing a strategic approach to Japan with significant commercial success.

Attracting and delivering global events through Venues NSW’s network of government-owned assets.

"I am excited to be relocating to Dunedin, a city that I have always enjoyed visiting, and to bring my experience in sports and major events to Dunedin Venues," said Doorn. "The unique venues operate at the heart of the city, serving as significant tourism and economic drivers. I look forward to fostering relationships with stakeholders across Dunedin and the broader sports and events industry."

Terry Davies expressed mixed emotions about his departure, stating, “Dunedin has been an incredible city to work in. I’ve collaborated with remarkable individuals to achieve fantastic results, hosting world-class events that have contributed millions to our economy. It’s time for new energy, and I am confident Paul will bring that.”

Under Davies’s leadership, Forsyth Barr Stadium hosted 21 major concerts, 8 international rugby tests and a raft of other major events that have delivered huge economic impact for Dunedin and placed Dunedin at the top of mind for sport and entertainment fans globally, milestones he reflects on with pride. “I leave knowing we have an outstanding venue, a supportive community, and a top-tier team at Dunedin Venues. I will cherish the memories and achievements from my time here.”

Raewyn Lovett, Chair of the Dunedin Venues Board, commended Davies's impact: “Terry’s dedication to making Forsyth Barr Stadium a premier destination and his commitment to the city has been invaluable. We are grateful for his leadership and the benefits major events bring to Dunedin.

The Board are thrilled with the level of experience a

