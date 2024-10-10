Hamilton Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

9 October 2024

One lucky Lotto player from Hamilton will be feeling fantastic after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

