Christchurch Airport Is Gearing Up For A Huge Summer Season

Justin Watson CEO Christchurch Airport (Photo/Supplied)

Over the winter, the airport has been working closely with its airline partners to introduce a summer package that will see a 25% increase in seat capacity on long-haul international routes compared to last summer.

This expansion will offer Kiwis more travel options, welcome tens of thousands of visitors to experience the stunning South Island and energise the local economy by boosting both tourism and commerce through increased air capacity.

Here’s a look at the upcoming developments:

Qantas boosts its Tasman capacity.

From late October 2024, Qantas will add over 175,000 seats on the Christchurch to Brisbane/Melbourne routes.

Brisbane : Flights will increase from once a day to up to 12 times per week, adding 1,700 seats weekly.

: Flights will increase from once a day to up to 12 times per week, adding 1,700 seats weekly. Melbourne: Flights will increase from five times a week to 12 times weekly during peak times, adding another 1,700 seats per week.

Qantas already flies twice daily between Christchurch and Sydney along with offering seats on the daily Emirates A380 service.

Jetstar's Major Expansion

Jetstar is adding 180,000 extra seats starting December 15, with more domestic flights and the introduction of an additional Airbus A320 to its New Zealand fleet, marking the first fleet expansion in New Zealand in over a decade.

Melbourne : Four flights per week starting in late October, increasing to daily flights and a new timing from December 15, with five weekly flights year-round.

: Four flights per week starting in late October, increasing to daily flights and a new timing from December 15, with five weekly flights year-round. Gold Coast : Daily service from December 15 until the end of January 2025.

: Daily service from December 15 until the end of January 2025. Cairns: From April 2025, Jetstar will introduce the first-ever direct flights to Cairns, up to three flights per week.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Jetstar is also adjusting its Christchurch-Melbourne flight times to better connect with long-haul flights to Asia, and from December 15, will increase the number of domestic flights to Auckland.

China Southern Airlines Expands Service by more than 60%

China Southern will resume flights into Christchurch from October 28 until March 30, 2025. They will increase weekly flights from three to five per week and then daily during the Chinese New Year period, from December 17 to February 12.

Cathay Pacific Expands Service by 88%

Cathay Pacific will return with four flights per week from December 2 until late February 2025, an additional weekly flight versus last season, operated by the larger Airbus A350 1000. They have also expanded their season with three flights per week in March using their Airbus A350 900. The extra flights result in an enormous 88% increase in seat capacity compared to last season.

United Airlines are Back.

From December 6, United Airlines will resume its three-times-a-week Dreamliner 787 service between Christchurch and San Francisco, in time for summer travel.

Singapore Airlines Adds Evening Service

From November 23 to February 15, 2025, Singapore Airlines will increase flights from seven to 10 per week, offering a new second daily evening service providing seamless connections across Asia.

Cathay, Singapore and United are all valued alliance partners of Air New Zealand and it is this relationship that helps drive much of the expansion.

In addition to these great seasonal flights, Christchurch will continue the Emirates A380 daily year-round service to Dubai via Sydney, the Fiji Airways three to four flights per week connecting us with Nadi and beyond, and Air New Zealand connecting us with Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Gold Coast.

Freight Capacity Expands

The cargo holds of these aircraft will also carry valuable exports such as cherries to China, fresh salmon to the USA, and a variety of other fresh goods to global markets. This expansion is a significant boost for the South Island economy.

Qantas Freight have increased their cargo operations resulting in a 31% increase in freighters over the summer period, with their five weekly services to Sydney via Auckland, now operated by the more fuel-efficient A32P2F aircraft, including a new weekend service, and a new Melbourne connection.

Auckland capacity is also ramping up.

From the end of October there will be up to 23 flights per day between Christchurch and Auckland.

Christchurch Airport Chief Executive, Justin Watson says.

“This increase in seat capacity reflects the strength of our partnerships with airlines and the strong demand for Christchurch as a key gateway to the South Island.”

“We’re excited to see our international connections continue to grow, giving travellers more choice and making Christchurch a vital hub for both people and commerce.”

© Scoop Media

