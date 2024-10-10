2024 KiwiNet Awards Winners: Deep Tech Heroes Turning Science Into Impact

Winners of the 12th annual KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards were honoured at a gala event in Auckland last night for their success in transforming scientific discoveries into new technologies, businesses and real-world solutions. Winners’ innovations include animal-free dairy proteins, high protein oat milk powder, a plant-based polystyrene replacement, medtech AI for eye exams, and advanced engineering innovations for health and building resilience. KiwiNet’s Commercialisation Icon and Commercialisation Rising Star were also honoured.

The KiwiNet Awards celebrate deep tech heroes from across New Zealand, including research entrepreneurs, innovators and commercialisation professionals who are driving significant economic and societal benefits for Aotearoa by creating innovations emerging from outstanding research within New Zealand’s universities, Crown Research Institutes and other research organisations.

The 2024 KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards winners are:

Momentum Student Entrepreneur Award

Emma Arvidson – Teiny/ Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury: High protein oat milk powder with impact

Sprout Agritech Breakthrough Innovator Award

Emily McIsaac - Daisy Lab/ Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University: Making dairy proteins - without the cows

BNZ Researcher Entrepreneur Award

Distinguished Professor Geoff Chase - Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury: Engineering better medicine and a more resilient New Zealand

KCA Commercialisation Rising Star Award

Ben Pearson - UniServices: Building connections and collaboration for exceptional outcomes

PwC Breakthrough Project Award

ZealaFoam® - AgResearch/ Plant & Food Research/ Scion: Breaking the mould with sustainable plant-based polystyrene replacement

AJ Park Commercialisation Impact Award

Toku Eyes and Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland: Medtech AI: Using the eye as a window to our health

Commercialisation Icon

Melissa Yiannoutsos, Booster NZ: A transformative leader in New Zealand’s science and commercialisation ecosystem

The Commercialisation Icon is KiwiNet’s highest honour. It is awarded to a champion of New Zealand’s research commercialisation community who has made an outstanding impact on the ecosystem and advanced the commercialisation of publicly funded research within New Zealand.

KiwiNet CEO Dr James Hutchinson says,: “Our 2024 winners are shining examples of how New Zealand’s public research, combined with exceptional commercialisation leadership, can drive both economic growth and meaningful solutions to global challenges. The KiwiNet Awards do more than recognise outstanding projects—they celebrate the collective strength of our innovation community. As our sector matures and momentum builds, we must keep pushing forward to amplify the impact of New Zealand’s science on the world stage.”

KiwiNet Awards judge Cather Simpson says, “The 2024 KiwiNet Awards finalists are a testament to the depth and diversity of innovation in Aotearoa. These exceptional projects highlight how long-term investment and collaboration across our ecosystem are now delivering real returns for New Zealand. These innovations have the potential to drive significant economic, environmental and societal change. Choosing winners wasn’t easy—every finalist impressed us with their impact and ingenuity. We’re excited to celebrate their achievements and look forward to their future successes."

The 2024 KiwiNet Awards judging panel comprised Cather Simpson – CEO of Orbis Diagnostics and Partner at Pacific Channel; Greg Sitters – Managing Partner at Matū Group; Guy Royal – Director of Tuia Group; Suse Reynolds – Angel Investor; and Olivia Ogilvie – CEO and co-founder of Opo Bio.

Nic Blakeley, Deputy Secretary Labour, Science, and Enterprise at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, says, “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s KiwiNet Awards. New Zealand is home to excellent science and research, and the winners today have each demonstrated success in commercialising science outputs to produce real-world impacts. These innovations will benefit our environment, health, and economy into the future, growing New Zealand for all.”

The Kiwi Innovation Network (KiwiNet) is a consortium of 19 universities, Crown Research Institutes, an Independent Research Organisation and a Crown Entity established to boost commercial outcomes from publicly funded research by helping to transform scientific discoveries into new products and services.

The 2024 KiwiNet Awards are supported by MBIE, PwC NZ, Sprout Agritech, BNZ, KCA, Campus Plus and AJ Park as well as Return On Science, Momentum, and Matū, the sponsor of the Momentum Student Entrepreneur.

